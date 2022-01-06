NEWBURY — Resident parking permits and dog licenses for 2022 are now available for purchase.
They can be purchased online at https://epay.cityhallsystems.com/selection or in person at the town clerk’s office, 12 Kent Way, Byfield.
Regular business hours are Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Applications, which can be found at www.townofnewbury.org under “Forms and Documents” on the homepage, can also be mailed to the town clerk’s office. Valid vehicle registrations are required for resident parking permits, and proof of current rabies vaccination is required for dog licensing. For more information, contact the town clerk at 978-465-0862, ext. 314 or 315.
