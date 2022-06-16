NEWBURYPORT - The Newburyport Parks Conservancy and Parks Department recently announced Parksfest will return to Waterfront Park on Saturday, July 2 from noon to 6 p.m.
The free concert features renowned artists performing Americana, bluegrass, and rhythm & roots music. Enjoy the food trucks, children's activities and beer garden at the festival. The line up of five bands features Amythyst Kiah known for her Grammy nominated American roots song “Black Myself.”
“Amythyst brings inventive sound in an unforgettable and passionate performance you don’t want to miss,” Parks Director Lisë Reid said. “We are thrilled to bring the community together for quality music on the waterfront while supporting the care and improvement of our parks.”
This the fifth year for the festival, formerly called the Americana Rhythm and Roots Festival. This year’s festival features artists Ward Hayden and the Outliers, Rosie Flores and the Talismen, and Darin and Brooke Aldridge. Byfield native Quentin Callewaert will open with a solo set featuring his guitar and bluegrass voice.
New this year, the public is invited to “PreFest.” There will be brunch, music, and shopping starting at 10 a.m. at participating retailers.
“Park your car, drop your stuff at the waterfront, and come visit us for mimosas and other treats as you check out the shopping and art in Newburyport.” Gretchen Desautels, owner of A Pleasant Shop, said.
ParksFest is free to the public and a limited number of VIP tickets are available for a donation for preferred seating. Listen from the Firehouse deck and VIP tent with complimentary beverages and food.
Sponsorship opportunities are available with VIP seating and more. Volunteers are also needed to help with planning, set up, and day of the event. For more information, visit: newburyportparks.org/parksfest.html or contact lreid@newburyportparks.org.
The Newburyport Parks Conservancy is a non profit organization raising funds through donor directed giving for specific projects including athletic court renovation, Bartlett Mall restoration, Cushing Park beautification, Inn Street improvements, and renovations at Joppa Park. Tax deductible donations to the city's parks and public spaces are not used for administrative fees or other, unrelated projects. For more information email info@newburyportparks.org or call 888-465-1733.
