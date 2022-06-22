NEWBURYPORT — The sounds of bluegrass and rhythm and roots music will fill Waterfront Park when the annual Americana Rhythm and Roots Festival returns as ParksFest on July 2 from noon to 6 p.m.
Presented by the city’s Parks Department and the Newburyport Parks Conservancy, the annual Americana Rhythm and Roots Festival made its last appearance in the downtown in 2019.
Parks Director Lisë Reid said her department was ready to rename the music festival ParksFest in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation instead.
The Parks Department also sat out 2021, but with masking and social distancing regulations greatly diminished, Reid said she is ready to roll out ParksFest next week.
“We felt it would put too much of a strain on businesses if we were asking for sponsorships last year,” she said. “But we decided to hold it this year in January and began lining up our artists. It’s going to be a great show.”
Byfield native Quentin Callewaert will open the free show, which will be headlined by “Black Myself” singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah.
Ward Hayden and the Outliers, Rosie Flores and the Talismen, as well as Darren and Brooke Aldridge, will also take the ParkFest stage.
The Newburyport Parks Conservancy is a nonprofit organization that raises money for special projects, including athletic court renovations, the Bartlett Mall restoration, Cushing Park beautification, improvements on Inn Street and renovations at Joppa Park.
Reid said the festival was planned to give local residents and visitors something to do during the Fourth of July weekend while also promoting the Parks Conservancy and the Parks Department.
“The Parks Conservancy does some fundraising during these events and, although people do come in from out of town, we feel this really is an event about Newburyport and for Newburyport,” she said.
ParksFest is also well-supported by local businesses, according to Reid, who said the public is invited to a “prefest” with brunch, music and shopping at participating retailers beginning at 10 a.m.
A Pleasant Shoppe owner Gretchen Desautels said in a press release that visitors can park their car, drop off their things at the waterfront, and visit her shop for mimosas and other treats.
A limited number of VIP tickets will be available with a $100 donation for preferred seating on the deck of the Firehouse Center for the Arts, as well as inside a special VIP tent.
“Both areas will have a bar with free food and beverage and the free event will also have a beer garden,” Reid said.
Reid thanked the Institution for Savings and Bentley’s Real Estate for sponsoring the VIP areas.
The Parks Department is also looking for volunteers to help with planning, setup, and on the day of the event as well. For more information, go to: http://newburyportparks.org/parksfest.html.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
