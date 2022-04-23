NEWBURYPORT — Pick up a variety of healthy vegetable, flower & herb seedlings for the 2022 growing season at Nourishing the North's annual seedling sale. All seedlings are being sold at a “pay what you can” model to make them more accessible for everyone. This event is set for Saturday, May 21, 12-6 p.m. at RiverWalk Brewing Co. 40 Parker St., which also will be hosting a hotdog cookout with all proceeds supporting Nourishing the North Shore’s programs. Staff from Nourishing the North will lead activities such as herb basket making.
To stay up to date with the seeding sale event and other Nourishing the North Shore programs, go to website https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org.
