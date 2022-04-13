NEWBURY — A 53-year-old Peabody man died Wednesday night following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 south.
The single-vehicle accident occurred about 6:15 p.m. near Exit 81 of I-95, according to Massachusetts State Police. The motorcyclist's name was not released.
State police and emergency personnel arrived to find the man suffering serious injuries, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful. He was the lone occupant of the motorcycle.
The accident closed part of the highway for two hours, state police said. Members of the Newbury Fire Department also responded to the crash.
The accident's cause is being investigated by Troop A of the state police along with its Collision Analysis Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services sections.
No further details on the accident were released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.