NEWBURYPORT — A 25-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday night when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle while walking on Route 1.
The unidentified man was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, according to a release from the Police and Fire departments.
The accident occurred near Hill Street about 7:30 p.m. when the man was hit by a 2017 Acura RD, the release said. Police and firefighters responded after receiving a 911 call.
The driver of the SUV, whose name was not released, remained at the crash scene, according to City Marshal Mark Murray and Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire.
The accident is being investigated by Newburyport police along with the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
