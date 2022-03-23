NEWBURYPORT — The PEG Center for Art & Activism and the Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport continue their programs in March. March also is Women's History Month.
The public is invited to participate in the following events:
•Artist Reception for Sowing Dissent: Quilts of Protest & Love at the PEG Center on Thursday, March 24, from 6-8 p.m. Artist/activistPenny Mateer from Pittsburgh will be on site for the event with social justice quilter Sylvia Hernandez and artist/educator/activist L’Merchie Frazier participating by Zoom from 6:30-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. This exhibition is on display until April 9. The PEG Center is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
•From Housing to Home Afghan Resettlement in Newburyport. Thursday, March 31, from 6:30-7:45 p.m. via Zoom. A group discussion of next steps to help Afghan refugees settle into more permanent housing. Speakers include Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, Susanne Cameron from the Affordable Housing Trust, Anca Moraru from the International Institute of New England, Rev. Jarred Mercer from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and Rev. Rebecca Bryan from the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist. Both churches are currently hosting Afghan families. Register for this virtual, online event at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqcOuvqD4oHNUNk467lQW2CgwH6qbXkqsu
HERstory Collection Drive during March. In honor of March as Women’s History Month and the International Day of the Woman earlier observed on March 8, the Women in Action Huddle is collecting sanitary napkins and other feminine hygiene products to donate to local women through the First Parish Newbury food pantry. Sanitary napkins are rarely donated, expensive, and are not covered by SNAP/food stamp benefits. The community can help in two ways: Drop off items at collection bins at the PEG Center, 3 Harris St.; the Dance Place, The Tannery, 75 Water St.; and Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St.at the corner of Olive St. Financial donations also are welcome and accepted. Donate money (items will be bought in bulk for better value) to www.paypal.me/pegcenter or, send a check to: The PEG Center for Art & Activism, 3 Harris St., Newburyport, MA 01950. Please note: March Collection. With questions, contact Maria Chanin by email: mod333@msn.com. The PEG Center for Art & Activism is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations at www.paypal.me/pegcenter tohelp continue its mission. Any amount is appreciated.
About the PEG Center for Art & Activism
The mission of the PEG Center for Art & Activism is to provide clients and visitors with the transcendent beauty of contemporary art and to be a catalyst for conscious change. Visit the PEG Center at 3 Harris St. in Newburyport, or learn more by checking online www.paulaesteygallery.com for events, special programs and more. Paula Estey can be reached at 978-376-4746 or paula.estey@yahoo.com.
