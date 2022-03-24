NEWBURYPORT — It was a mad dash to find literary treasure when the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library opened the doors to its 41st Great Old Book Sale on Wednesday afternoon.
The biannual sale features used books and audiobooks and is the primary fundraiser for the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library, which raises money to supplement the city’s library funding.
The spring book sale will take place in the library’s program room from Thursday, March 24, to Saturday, March 26, while another sale is due in October.
Friends of the Newburyport Public Library members got a chance to take part in a members-only spring sale Wednesday afternoon that saw them competing with excited book dealers for material.
Browsers found plenty of cookbooks, art books and children’s books available Wednesday afternoon, as well as a selection of large print books in almost all genres.
Paula Davis found an older copy of “Aesop’s Fables” and “Black Beauty” during the first half hour of the sale Wednesday.
“I hope to have grandkids sometime soon and I think they will like these,” she said.
Leslie Noymer was able to grab what she called “four awesome cookbooks” as well as a copy of “Run” by Ann Patchett.
“I have read every book that she has written except for this one,” Noymer said of Patchett. “I’m loving it.”
The nonprofit, all-volunteer organization was preparing for its 40th annual Great Old Book Sale when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled its plans in March 2020.
The book sale made a comeback in October. But Friends of the Newburyport Public Library President Stacey Brandon said this week’s event marks a true return to form.
“The sale was exceedingly busy last October because everyone was cleaning out during COVID,” she said. “But I have to say, that we have the same number of books now. So, whoever didn’t bring their things by in the fall has done a cleanout over the winter.”
Kathy Scanlan was hunting for a copy of “The Man from Moscow” by Philip McCutchan and said the sale was proving to be an excellent experience.
“It’s wonderful to be able to come back after two years of absence,” she said. “There really is a wealth of material here.”
The book sale will open to the public Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Prices for Thursday are $2 for hardcover and audiobooks and $1 for paperbacks, with children’s and young adult hardcover books going for $1 and paperbacks going for 50 cents.
The sale will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday when prices will fall to $1 for hardcover books and audiobooks and 50 cents for paperbacks.
The program room will also be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday when buyers can fill a bag for only $5.
Sherry Moore is a co-chair of the book sale and said Thursday’s sale should be busy all day long, while things will begin settling down Friday.
“Thursday and Friday are very nice because people are chatting about the books, asking if someone has read this or that, then they give each other recommendations,” she said. “It makes for a real community event.”
The spring book sale was also accepting credit cards for the first time Wednesday, with a $10 minimum charge.
Moore said Wednesday’s initial buying frenzy was much busier than October’s members-only sale.
“We have book dealers who come and they haven’t been able to get around to one of these in a long time. But Thursday and Friday are usually pretty nice,” Moore said.
Friends of the Newburyport Public Library website: www.newburyportfol.org.
