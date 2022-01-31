WEST NEWBURY — A series of 10-minute plays, with themes ranging from lighthearted and funny to serious and profoundly sad, will take the Pentucket Regional High School stage Thursday and Friday nights.
The 10-minute play series is a project that begins in advanced acting class with students combining all their previous knowledge and experiences in theater to write, direct and produce their own play, according to theater teacher Rachel McGowan.
The student directors of these short plays are Emily Brankman, Kara Keene, Emily Wessant, Abby Stearns, Grace Clevesy, Gavyn Otero, Ava Surette, Jett Haryslak, Spencer Magan, Lauren Rivers, Sienna Borgioli and Emily Gleason.
Students generated ideas and decided which would have the most interesting progressions in a play, McGowan explained in an email.
“It is a very creative, dynamic process in which students display not only remarkable creativity but maturity and professionalism,” she said.
Once the plays were finalized, students created summaries and character descriptions, and opened the show up for auditions.
“They are responsible for advertising auditions, creating evaluations for actors, and establishing a respectful process in which they behave as professional directors and evaluate each actor,” McGowan said. “Then, as a panel, they choose their casts.”
Following auditions, the directors spent six weeks rehearsing with their casts, teaching blocking, creating sets, designing costumes, gathering props and picking a lighting design, she said.
About 40 students from grades 8 to 12 auditioned and were cast in the plays.
“Students are also responsible for creating a program and poster, as well as advertising the show,” McGowan said. “They are truly, fully immersed in the process both as individuals and as a team.”
“When we started 10-minute plays, I had no idea what I wanted mine to be about, but Mrs. McGowan had us do a few exercises to help come up with ideas which really helped me,” said student director Abby Stearns, who created the trailer for the show.
“I made a list of random things on my mind and picked some of those to expand on before deciding on the one I’d write about,” Stearns added. “Once I started writing it, it actually flowed nicely and was easier to write than I initially thought it would be.”
Emily Brankman, another student director, said she enjoyed the experience of coming up with ideas with her partner, Emily Wessant.
“This experience was definitely something that I’ll take with me in the future,” Brankman said. “From writing and casting to directing and working with our casts, it felt very fulfilling to create something ourselves and then see it come to life right in front of our eyes. I’m really proud of all of the directors and casts for making this happen and the variety we have this year is amazing to see.”
Student director Kara Keene, who created the poster for the show, found writing and directing to be “an extremely rewarding experience.”
“After having been an actor for seven years, taking on a new creative role as director and writer allowed me to see a new perspective and learn even more about how many aspects really go into making a good production,” Keene said.
With the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on theater these past two years, McGowan said, “It would have been easy and understandable for students to give up and walk away. However, these students have continued to work hard throughout the entire pandemic.”
They have limited audiences, masked up, and hosted smaller events with social distancing over the past few years — because no matter what, the show must go on.
McGowan’s class is especially excited to show off its work with “The 10-Minute Play Event” on Thursday and Friday.
The show opens both nights at 7. Admission is free. There will be a brief intermission with concessions available. All attendees are asked to wear masks.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.