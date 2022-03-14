WEST NEWBURY — Two meetings and 23 hours later, the Pentucket Regional School Committee unanimously approved a $49.2 million operating budget during an emergency meeting in the middle school cafeteria Friday night.
The vote was approved on a roll call vote with all members voting yes: Emily Dwyer, Richard Hodges and Ashley McLaughlin, all of Groveland; Wayne Adams, Joanna Blanchard and Chris Markuns, all of Merrimac; and Dena Trotta, Marie Felzani and Chris Reading, all of West Newbury.
The towns of Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury comprise the school district. The approved $49.2 million budget increases spending by $2.4 million over last year’s $46.8 million allocation and could potentially result in a $327,046 Proposition 2½ override for Groveland, a $467,612 override for Merrimac and a $306.894 override for West Newbury.
According to district documents, the average homeowner with a property assessed at $600,000 in Groveland could pay an extra $13.31 per month under the estimated override; a homeowner with a property assessed at $575,000 in Merrimac could pay an extra $22.28 per month; while a homeowner with a property assessed at $775,000 in West Newbury could pay an extra $17.24 per month.
The School Committee’s budget would eliminate the hiring of an additional technology aide and would not hire two new first-grade teachers.
The approved budget would also cut costs by transferring $200,000 from the stabilization fund, as well as moving $99,999 from the private school tuition circuit breaker fund. And, it would only move up three of four special education employees to evaluation status.
The district would also start at a $90,402 bid for pupil transportation and reduce the opening bid for special education transportation by $100,000.
West Newbury member Reading said the $49.2 million operating budget was the best option for the district and the taxpayers.
“This brings us to a number that I hope is better,” she said.
A marathon session
The committee was considering four potential budget scenarios or plans for 2022-23 when the board met Thursday night.
The four budget plans are posted online under the School Committee tab of the Pentucket Regional School District. The district’s website is prsd.org.
After some debate, the committee eventually voted 5-3 to approve a $49.3 million budget on Thursday — a $2.5 million increase in last year’s $46.8 million allocation, which could potentially trigger a $367,358 override for Groveland, a $504,352 override for Merrimac and a $334,914 override for West Newbury.
However, not enough committee members attended the Thursday night meeting on the vote. A revote, and a second meeting, were needed.
Committee members Trotta, Adams, Felzani, Markuns and Hodges voted for the budget Thursday night, while Blanchard, Dwyer and Reading were opposed.
Groveland committee member Ashley McLaughlin was not present for Thursday night’s meeting.
Justin Bartholomew, superintendent of the Pentucket Regional School District, later sent an email to district parents informing them that, since the budget was not approved with at least a two-thirds majority vote, it was invalid and would need to be voted on again.
According to Bartholomew, the committee needed to have a weighted vote of six to approve the budget on Thursday.
A hybrid emergency meeting was then called for Friday at 5:30 p.m. when the committee eventually approved its annual operating budget.
The School Committee’s budget must now go for review and approval, or not, to the district’s three towns by Monday, March 14.
Thursday night’s meeting
Friday night’s 13-minute meeting did not feature public comment but Thursday night’s did.
Kathleen Kastrinelis, vice chair of the Groveland Board of Selectmen, asked the regional School Committee to adopt a budget that would minimize the financial impact on the taxpayer.
Groveland Finance Board member Ruth Rivard also voiced her concern over what she believes to be a lack of communication between the three towns and the School Committee on Thursday night.
“It is hard for me to see a new human resources director, layers of administration, layers of technology support, maybe these really are needs and not wants. But I don’t think we have really had enough dialogue about it,” Rivard said.
Bartholomew told the regional school committee Thursday night that the state’s Chapter 70 education formula has left the district in a perilous position, with the state kicking in only $30 more per student this year.
“Our district is a ‘held harmless’ district,” he said. “That means that the state considers us either wealthy enough or affluent enough to give us the absolute minimum.”
