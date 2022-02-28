WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional Middle-High School building project remains on track with about 70% of construction complete, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew reported in a press release.
The new school, a 211,700-square-foot facility, would accommodate about 970 students when it opens this fall.
The new combined building replaces the current middle school, which opened in 1967, and the high school, which opened in 1958. The two current buildings have outlived their useful existence and restrict the district’s ability to educate students to their full potential.
A two-story wing would accommodate seventh- and eighth-graders, while a separate three-story wing would house students in Grades 9-12. The two wings will be joined by a large foyer and dining commons.
A centerpiece of the new school will be the 600-seat performing arts center, which would support the district’s arts and music programs and serve as a place for community programs and activities.
“This will be such a beautiful facility,” Bartholomew said. “There is nothing like this in the area.”
The building would include a drama studio to allow for smaller group work and performances.
Classrooms are designed to be flexible and maximize learning opportunities. For example, some class spaces are split by dividers, which can be removed to allow classes to work together.
“In our buildings now you may have 25 of the same desks,” high school Principal Jonathan Seymour said. “Every classroom now will have a variety of furniture.”
The high school curriculum places a large emphasis on movement science and athletics, so several class areas are devoted to that discipline. For example, a kinesiology lab will be used for education during the day, and double as a weight room and training area for student-athletes later in the day.
The new school is tracking toward LEED — Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design — Gold designation. A state-of-the-art HVAC system and solar roof panels will reduce the building’s energy footprint and lower carbon emissions. It is estimated these measures will save $2 million in energy costs over the next 20 years, the press release said.
Hallways contain expanded learning areas, allowing students to work on group projects or for teachers to lead small group or tutoring sessions.
Both existing buildings will be demolished. Those areas will be used to create athletic fields and parking.
The new school was designed by Dore and Whittier, with Vertex serving as owner’s project manager, and W.T. Rich serving as construction manager.
“It is exciting to see this vision take shape,” Bartholomew said. “The entire design and construction team took a personal interest in this project’s success, and it shows.
“I also want to thank the School Building Committee for its dedication and hard work, and our school community and our three sending towns for their incredible support,” he added. “I can’t wait for everyone to see this school when it opens.”
