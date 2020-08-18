WEST NEWBURY — With the first day of school less than a month away, the Pentucket School Committee enacted specific COVID-19 pandemic policies for the district and discussed expectations for starting the year with a hybrid learning model during a meeting Tuesday night.
The policies, recommended by the Massachusetts Association of School Committees and tweaked for district-specific language, acknowledge "the COVID-19 emergency; resulting disruption of the traditional school day and year; growing concerns of students, families and the community; and the growing number of issues that will affect public education."
Policy M, which was unanimously approved by the committee, details face covering regulations and guidelines for students, staff and visitors.
The policy clarifies that face coverings can be either disposable or reusable but must "fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin, be made with at least two layers of breathable material, fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, and be secured with ties or earloops."
Neck gaiters that do not meet the criteria, open-chin bandannas and face coverings with mesh materials, holes or valves will not be permitted.
Students and staff are expected to provide their own face coverings, but the district will have a limited supply if a mask breaks or if anyone attempts to enter the building without one.
Medical exemptions to this policy will be reviewed on a strict case-by-case basis.
Superintendent Justin Bartholomew also discussed color-coded metrics, which the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education recently released to help districts decide on school reopening plans.
The metrics dictate that communities in the red zone, or those with average daily case counts of eight or more per 100,000 residents, should choose a fully remote learning model; communities in the yellow zone, or those with average daily case counts between four and eight per 100,000 residents, should opt for a hybrid or remote model; and communities in the green zone, or those with average daily case counts of less than four per 100,000 residents, should consider a fully in-person or hybrid model.
The Pentucket Regional School District — which covers West Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac — is in an unshaded zone, or an area with smaller populations where there have been fewer than five active COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days, according to the metrics.
The state says districts in unshaded zones should consider a fully in-person model or a hybrid model if there are extenuating circumstances.
Bartholomew said the district faces extenuating circumstances with transportation plans due to a lack of space and staff. This detail reaffirmed the committee's vote Aug. 4 to start the year in a hybrid model.
During the public comment period, Elizabeth Wisniewski, a sixth-grade teacher at Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall Elementary School, explained some of the points made in a recent letter sent to the district by the Pentucket Association of Teachers, which asserted that teachers were not part of the reopening plan.
While teachers were given details of the hybrid learning model proposal, Wisniewski said they were not given the opportunity to provide "genuine input into the plan."
"Because of a lack of collaboration, Pentucket has an unfeasible plan," she said. "The plan involves changes to working conditions that are not only objectionable, but frankly, impossible."
Wisniewski said the teachers association views "the current hybrid proposal, yet not necessarily all hybrid proposals, as unworkable on many important fronts.
"We will continue to reach out to you on many important fronts, and we ask that you reach out to us, so that we can have input into a feasible plan for reopening," she said.
The plan for returning to school can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1A8nqohfK7Ueeac1MLT0rBfAhtE7d-t2kX_eyAimwX1M/edit.
For a recording of the meeting Tuesday night, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FExWjPdspA&feature=youtu.be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.