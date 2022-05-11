WEST NEWBURY — Proposition 2½ overrides will not be necessary in Merrimac or Groveland, after the Pentucket Regional School Committee approved cutting the district’s proposed operating budget by $1.34 million Tuesday afternoon.
The new budget will, however, see eight teachers leaving the district.
West Newbury, Merrimac and Groveland comprise the regional school district and the School Committee had approved a $49.2 million operating budget for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year in March.
West Newbury has indicated it will support its Pentucket assessment but ballot measures to pass a pair of Proposition 2½ overrides failed in Merrimac, (a $470,000 override) and Groveland (a $426,858 override) last week.
Over 50 residents and district employees filled the Pentucket Regional Middle School cafeteria Tuesday for a special School Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The School Committee voted 7-0, (with West Newbury member Dena Trotta and Groveland member Ashley McLaughlin not present) to reduce its budget down to $47.8 million.
The board also voted 7-0 Tuesday to double all athletic fees and increase am/pm fees by $110 a month, as well as the am/pm after school fees by $50 a month.
The am/pm fees refer to a before and after school care program run by the school district.
Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said eight teachers would soon be receiving letters of non-renewal and added that no one on the School Committee was “going to walk away feeling good about what happens tonight.”
Under the district’s new proposed operating budget, Pentucket will save $485,686 with the elimination of: a full time and a part time middle/high school English language arts teacher; a middle/high school science teacher; a middle/high school math teacher; one visual arts teacher at the middle/high school; a middle/high school physical education/wellness teacher; as well as an elementary school teacher at the Bagnall Elementary School and an elementary school teacher at one of the two Merrimac elementary schools.
A district-wide school nurse was also eliminated in the new school budget, which also calls for: reducing a full-time performing arts teacher to part-time; reducing a full time art teaching position down to part-time at the Page Elementary School; and not hiring a library/media aide at the Bagnall Elementary School.
“None of this is going to be fair for anybody, none of this is good, it is just where we are,” Bartholomew said.
The superintendent went on to say the district should also be able to cut $528,364 in spending by: reducing high school and middle school supplies spending; cutting out a pair of paraeducators; not paying for sixth and seventh grade field trips; reducing athletic teams to two per sport; eliminating a percussion contractor; not hiring two special education teachers, not making certain technical repairs and not hiring a technical theater aide; and not hiring a human resources manager.
The district had initially been looking at cutting 15.3 positions but Bartholomew said he was able to bring that number down to eight, thanks to $325,950 in savings the district can realize by raising fees on before and after school programs, removing the family cap and doubling athletic fees, as well as cutting back its bus routes by two.
“Everything is on the table,” he said.
The superintendent also said charging parents a busing fee had proven to be ineffective in the past, and he was not planning to do so again.
Bartholomew said Wednesday the district sent out new assessment letters to its three towns and West Newbury will be assessed $9.1 million, Groveland, $12.3 million and Merrimac, $10.9 million.
Groveland Finance Board chair Ruth Rivard spoke during public comment Tuesday and stressed more collaboration between her town and the School Committee.
“If we all work together and work more closely with the administration, then, maybe we can come up with some creative solutions,” she said.
Meghan Paul is the mother of three children who currently attend the Bagnall Elementary School and told the School Committee her kindergartner is in a classroom with over 18 students and no paraeducator.
“We need smaller class sizes with more support, not less,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.