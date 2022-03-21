WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket Regional High School’s DECA chapter achieved several honors at the 63rd annual Distributive Education Clubs of America State Career Development Conference.
Hannah Linehan, a senior from Merrimac, earned state champion honors in financial consulting. For the second consecutive year, Linehan will represent Pentucket at the International Career Development Conference on April 23-26 in Atlanta.
Two students finished in the top 12 in their discipline. Ava Spencer, a senior from Groveland, placed in financial consulting, while Helen Burke, a sophomore from Groveland, placed in principles of business management and administration. Spencer and Burke earned medallions, and will serve as alternatives at the international conference.
Alex Pedersen, a senior from West Newbury, earned a medallion for a top-six finish in the written portion of integrated marketing campaign service.
DECA, a nonprofit business and marketing student organization, works with high schools and colleges to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
Seventeen Pentucket students were among the more than 3,000 students who competed in about 60 categories during the three-day conference in Boston. Students prepared for the competition after school through activities to hone their business, leadership and entrepreneurial knowledge.
The Pentucket DECA chapter is advised by special education teacher Madison Estes, who founded the chapter during the 2018-19 school year, and business teacher John Moloney.
“Our DECA chapter has grown every year and as a district, we are proud of what it has achieved in such a short period,” Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said in a statement.
“We congratulate Hannah for her state championship, and Ava, Helen and Alex on their strong performances,” he continued.
Estes and Moloney wish to thank faculty, families and the Pentucket Regional School Committee for their strong support of DECA.
Those interested in learning more about the Pentucket DECA chapter can contact Estes at mestes@prsd.org.
For more information about DECA, visit www.deca.org and www.madeca.org.
