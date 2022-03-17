WEST NEWBURY — Residents registered to vote in this Essex County rural town will not need to pass a Proposition 2½ override to fund the town's portion of the Pentucket Regional School District, according to its town manager.
The Pentucket Regional School Committee unanimously passed a $49.2 million operating budget last Friday, March 11.
West Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac are the three towns that comprise the school district and two of the three municipalities must pass the school budget for it to be adopted.
For Groveland and Merrimac, an override may be needed to fund its share of the regional school district budget.
Pentucket school officials had estimated that the proposed budget could result in a $306,894 Proposition 2½ override for West Newbury.
But West Newbury Town Manager Angus Jennings said Wednesday that his town will probably see a net reduction of roughly $200,000 from Pentucket's initial budget estimates.
He also said his town will most probably not need to approve a Proposition 2½ override in order to pass its proposed $18 million operating budget when it goes to Town Meeting on May 14.
Jennings added that West Newbury has found itself on good financial ground, thanks to its part in the three district towns' successful 2019 push to pass a Proposition 2½ override to build Pentucket's under-construction $146.3 million middle/high school campus.
"All of that adds to our tax levy, so I think it is fair to say that we have a little more space in our tax levy, perhaps than our counterparts in Merrimac and Groveland," he said.
Dena Trotta, Marie Felzani and Chris Reading represent West Newbury on the Pentucket School Committee.
Merrimac
The Pentucket budget has also been projected by the district to result in a $467,612 override in Merrimac.
Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew presented the budget to the Merrimac Board of Selectmen Monday night and the board voted unanimously to place a $470,000 Proposition 2½ override on the warrant for its April 25 Town Meeting.
If passed by Town Meeting, the question will also appear on ballot for the May 2 town election.
The School Committee’s budget eliminates hiring two new first-grade teachers, as well as an additional technology aide and would also only move three of four special education employees up to evaluation status to cut costs.
The approved budget would also transfer $200,000 from the stabilization fund and move $99,999 from the private school tuition circuit breaker fund.
Selectman Chris Manni asked Bartholomew Monday what would happen if two of the three overrides did not pass.
According to the superintendent, Pentucket would need to eliminate 16 positions, including four teachers.
"We are well aware of what is at stake," Bartholomew said.
Manni said that the district finds itself in its current situation as a result of "kicking the can down the road" for the past 10 years.
"When it comes to kids, I think you have to bite the bullet and do it," he said.
The selectmen also voted unanimously to support the override Monday night.
Wayne Adams, Joanna Blanchard and Chris Markuns represent Merrimac on the Pentucket School Committee.
Groveland
A $327,046 Proposition 2½ override has been estimated by the district to be necessary for the School Committee budget to pass in Groveland.
Groveland Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham said Wednesday that her town will also need to pass a Proposition 2½ override to support the Pentucket budget. But she is not yet sure of the amount.
Oldham added the Groveland Board of Selectmen also met with Bartholomew to discuss the school budget on Monday and it is expected to take up the matter again on March 28.
The annual town meeting takes place in Groveland, April 25, with the town election scheduled for May 2.
Ashley McLaughlin, Emily Dwyer and Richard Hodges represent Groveland on the Pentucket School Committee.
