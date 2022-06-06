WEST NEWBURY — A gentle breeze under partially sunny skies Saturday morning made for a comfortable setting for the 182 Pentucket Regional High School seniors who received their diplomas in an hour-long ceremony.
Graduates, school administrators and staff, families and other attendees gathered inside the grassy field of the high school’s athletic running track.
Alex Pedersen, secretary for the Class of 2022, give the invocation at the program’s start followed by welcoming remarks by class president, Brian Inger.
The program moved swiftly along, with the school choir and band performing musical selections.
Kierra Zaneski gave the salutatorian address, the honor given to the graduate who is ranked second academically.
Zaneski, who will attend UCLA to pursue a career in medicine, spoke openly of a personal challenge she overcame en route to Saturday’s ceremony.
Her eating disorder caused her to be in and out of the classroom. The COVID-19 pandemic endured and she, along with other students, were learning online remotely and when possible, in-person.
By junior year, with challenges mounting, she said she said she felt a “very terrifying and very serious possibility” of not graduating.
“I promised I would never give up on myself,” she said, and gave words of encouragement to all in the audience. She persevered and kept moving forward, not losing site of her career goal.
“If you can dream it, you can most certainly do it,” she told her classmates.
“No matter what mountain you’re climbing, don’t be afraid to take your dream by the reins” she said, also encouraging the senior class to celebrate their achievements.
“It’s been a pleasure, Class of 2022, thank you,” Zaneski said, in conclusion.
Class Valedictorian and top-ranked student Nora Landry spoke next, thanking her parents for their support. Landry referenced the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020, as a key challenge of the class.
We thought it might be fun for two weeks, Landry said, in the early days of the pandemic’s declaration by state officials that led to school closures. “Maybe we weren’t so happy when it turned into three months,” she said.
This year’s graduation marks the last time that Pentucket senior high school students will graduate from the current physical school building; a new, combined regional middle/high school is under construction.
Landry noted this, as the class of 2022 will be the last class to graduate from the existing school building in West Newbury.
“We won’t have a tangible school building,” said Landry about having a place to return to in the years to come. Each graduate will have to commit to memory a part of the current high school that is meaningful for them. It will be the class as a whole, that will forge the ties that bind going forward, not a structure.
“We’ll always be bonded,” Landry said.
The list of college acceptances of the seniors crisscrosses the country. And, in award money from local and other sponsors, the amount totals in the tens of thousands of dollars. Terrence Beaton, of the Pentucket Regional Scholarship Foundation, presented the awards.
High School Principal Jonathan Seymour handed out the diplomas, with Dena Trotta, chairwoman of the Pentucket Regional School Committee, also on the podium to officiate.
Class of 2022 Vice President Benjamin M. Stedman gave the benediction, as the ceremony drew to a close.
“Every part of the school means something to someone,” he said.
His remarks included the emotional development each student experienced along the way, from their first day as a freshman, to their final day as a Pentucket student on Saturday morning.
“We’ve grown into our own interesting selves,” he said.
Stedman noted the conflicting feeling of being in one space for the last time as a group before each student pursues his or her individual path. He noted the choices that each person will make along the way.
“Everyone here is a capable person,” Stedman said, adding that his classmates need not listen to anyone who is critical of them or doubtful of their future.
“The best judge lies within oneself,” Stedman, said, adding later, “This life we have is ours.”
Moments later, green mortarboards were tossed into the air, and the recessional tune, “Procession of the Nobles,” was played. Graduates looked for, and found, their families, amid ongoing celebrations.
