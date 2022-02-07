WEST NEWBURY — Six Pentucket Regional High School Honors Latin IV juniors were recently recognized for their achievements following the National Classical Etymology Exam.
The exam, sponsored by the National Junior Classical League, is designed to test a student's ability to decipher Latin and Greek derivatives and their use in the English language.
Participation in the exam was voluntary for students in Honors Latin IV, but all 10 students in the class chose to participate.
Administered in December, the exam consisted of 50 multiple choice questions, which students had 45 minutes to complete. The Pentucket students took the advanced level of the exam.
Latin teacher Leanne Villani incorporated topics from the exam into the curriculum to prepare students. She taught them how to approach and solve unknown words through derivatives with a variety of methods, including online derivative games using Kahoot and Quizlet, and traditional Latin Scrabble.
The National Junior Classical League presented students with gold, silver and bronze awards based on their exam scores.
Pentucket students Owen Tedschi and Caitlin Armao earned gold medals; Kate Drislane and Yanni Kakouris earned silver; and Elizabeth Murphy and Stratton Seymour earned bronze.
Along with their medals, students also received a certificate of recognition.
"The NCEE exam was optional, but all of my students welcomed the challenge with enthusiasm," Villani said. "The exam required a lot of practice and preparation, and I commend the students for their hard work. I could not be prouder of the results."
