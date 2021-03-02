WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School District hopes to avoid overrides in its three towns — Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury — following further efforts to refine its fiscal 2022 budget.
On Jan. 19, a budget of $47,733,784 was presented to the School Committee — an 8% increase from this year's $44,050,000.
The fiscal 2022 budget includes debt service of $2,008,207 for the new middle-high school.
In an update to the School Committee on Tuesday, Business Manager Greg Labrecque said he spoke with officials in all three towns to determine what each municipality could potentially afford for this budget.
Through these discussions, Labrecque came to a new number of $47,375,000.
If committee members wish, they could still push for the original budget number. But that would require override votes in the towns, which would likely fail.
Though there was not an official vote Tuesday, many committee members expressed support for the new number as budget conversations continue.
Chris Reading, one of the West Newbury representatives, shared her support for lowering the budget, pointing out that the reductions would not affect staffing.
Though no staffing cuts were proposed, several teachers are retiring at the end of the year, which would save the district an estimated $140,830. New hires would cost less, according to Labrecque.
At the same time, the district would still have to pay $10,710 in salary sick leave buyback to those retirees.
Other reductions were made to the budget for building repairs at the middle and high schools.
"How much do we really want to repair a building that's going to be a pile of rubble?" Labrecque asked, referencing construction of the middle-high school. The school is slated to be finished in 2022.
The district also saved $30,000 on Chromebooks. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has a leftover supply from when it distributed them to students for remote learning over the past year. Any remaining Chromebooks would be used to fulfill the district's promise that each incoming seventh-grader will receive one.
Labrecque added that he is still waiting to find out Group Insurance Commission rates for retired and current employees.
With those numbers, he hopes it will help the district with the $76,552 in reductions it still needs to make to the budget to reach the new number of $47,375,000.
If those numbers do not help with the reductions, Labrecque said the district has some money in reserve accounts it could use.
More on the budget can be found at www.prsd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?dir=FY22%20Budget&uREC_ID=348107&type=d.f.
The committee meets again March 16 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.