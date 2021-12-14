WEST NEWBURY — There are two upcoming opportunities to experience music at Pentucket Regional School District.
On Friday, the district will host Café Jazz, its biannual jazz concert, at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria at Pentucket Regional High School, 24 Main St.
The event will feature the district's Jazz Combo, Big Band and improvisation class. In the event of snow, the event will be held Saturday at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, there will be a series of rolling mini concerts in the high school auditorium as part of the district Music Conservatory Concert.
At 6:30 p.m., the middle school choir and high school choir will perform.
These groups will be followed by the middle school orchestra and high school orchestra at 7 p.m.; middle school percussion and high school percussion at 7:30 p.m.; and the middle school band, high school band and middle school jazz band at 8 p.m.
The Music Conservatory Concert will also be livestreamed for those who prefer to watch it from home.
In the event of snow, the concert will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
