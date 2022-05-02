MERRIMAC — It's back to the drawing board for administrators in the Pentucket Regional School District after a pair of Proposition 2½ overrides were defeated Monday at town elections in Merrimac and Groveland.
The school district also includes West Newbury. At least two of the three towns must approve the district's proposed $49.2 million operating budget.
West Newbury has already indicated its support for the Pentucket budget. Although the $470,000 override was approved at Town Meeting in Merrimac last week, the measure was rejected 594-502 in the town election Monday.
Groveland voters were asked to approve a $426,838 override but Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said that proposal failed as well. Bartholomew said he and his administration will meet with the teachers union Tuesday to begin looking at how the district can move forward.
"The School Committee will have to put together a new budget that they will have to vote and send to the towns," he said. "But we have to notify teachers if they are not going to be renewed by, I believe, May 15."
Bartholomew said failure to approve the overrides is a "significant hit to the school system," which will need to make the best of what it can.
"I thank all of the voters for coming out Monday night," the superintendent said. "They had their chance to express what they wanted to see happen and we will act accordingly."
In other Merrimac town election news, Landau Lane resident Julie King will replace Joanna Blanchard on the School Committee after receiving 740 votes to 269 for West Main Street resident Marice Little.
It was the only contested race Monday.
Merrimac Street resident W. Earl Baumgartner earned 819 votes to replace Town Moderator John Santagate.
Selectmen Chris Manni of Dunvegan Drive received 867 votes to win his first full three-year term on the board. Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh of Winter Street received 894 votes to serve another three years as town clerk.
Joyce Clohecy of Lincoln Street won another three-year term as assessor with 848 votes. Planning Board member Thomas Abisalih of River Road will serve another five years after receiving 799 votes.
Bear Hill Road resident Jason David Sargent will serve another three years on the Board of Health after receiving 755 votes.
Library Trustee Robert Michaud of Pine Street also won another three years, receiving 806 votes. Fire Chief Larry Fisher of Willowdale Drive earned 876 votes to serve another three years as light commissioner.
Union Street resident Ricky John Pinciaro won a three-year term as cemetery trustee with 848 votes.
Michael Cass of Burnside Lane and Ayn Kira Carroll of Champion Street won two-year and four-year seats, respectively, on the Housing Authority. Cass earned 791 votes and Carroll received 805.
Constables Raymond Feliz of Freedom Way and Keith David Pullman of Bartlett Street both earned reelection for another three years with 696 and 670 votes, respectively.
