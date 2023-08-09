HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Players is holding auditions for its upcoming performances of “Avenue Q,” a Tony Award-winning comedy featuring puppets.
The theatrical group is casting for puppet characters: Princeton, Kate Monstet, Nicky, Rod, Trekkie Monster, Lucy, and Bad Idea Bears 1 & 2; and human characters: Brian and Christmas Eve.
Auditions are scheduled for Aug. 21-23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at HC Media, 60 Elm St., Haverhill. Preregistration is required at info@pentucketplayers.org.
“Avenue Q”, based on the book by Jeff Whitty, features adult-oriented themes with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Mars and based on the book by Jeff Whitty.
For more information about auditions, contact John Buzzell, director, at jbuz@comcast.net.
