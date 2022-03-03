WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School Committee got a good look at three potential operating budgets Tuesday night, all of which would involve Proposition 2½ overrides for the district’s three towns – Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury.
The board is expected to vote on the final budget March 10.
Superintendent Justin Bartholomew’s administration has proposed a zero-based $49.9 million operating budget for the upcoming school year, up $3.1 million (6.65%) from last year’s $46.8 million allocation.
The district has projected it will be hit with a $143,935 decrease in state transportation aid under the initial budget numbers, which would see an estimated $616,764 override for Groveland. Merrimac would see a $731,662 override under the initial budget and West Newbury could be hit with a $508,269 override.
Business Manager Greg Labrecque also gave the School Committee a pair of alternative budget scenarios during a business meeting Tuesday night.
The first alternate budget scenario would see a $49.2 million operating budget that would result in an estimated $355,609 override in Groveland, a $493,645 override in Merrimac, as well as a $326,749 override in West Newbury.
Pentucket would not fill a trio of technical positions, including an additional technology repair technician and technology aide, for its new high/middle school campus under its first alternative budget plan.
The first alternate plan would also reduce one high school social studies position; it would not hire a pair of additional first-grade teachers; and would not replace two retiring employees.
“It takes a little risk but it reduces some things that we would like to have,” Labrecque told the School Committee on Tuesday night.
The district’s second alternative budget scenario would come in at $48.8 million and trigger an estimated override of $202,144 in Groveland; $353,776 in Merrimac; and $220,080 in West Newbury.
According to Labrecque, the second budget scenario would include the same cuts from the first plan while also infusing the budget with roughly $200,000 in money not used during fiscal 2021.
Labrecque added that the district has “extremely high” stabilization funds available because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The kids weren’t here every other day and we didn’t spend as much money,” Labrecque said. “It’s a one-time injection and we are using it to support real-life budget numbers.”
West Newbury School Committee member Chris Reading asked to see a third alternate budget plan, which would combine the three current scenarios. Labrecque agreed to begin work on that immediately.
Merrimac member Wayne Adams told the board he was fully prepared to vote for the initial budget numbers Tuesday night. Adams also said the potential override was estimated to cost him between $11 and $29 extra a month as a homeowner.
Groveland committee member Richard Hodges said he also could afford an extra $16 a month but he was worried about those residents living on fixed incomes who could not.
“I have never been to a town meeting where there was great joy about any override,” Hodges said.
West Newbury member Marie Felzani voiced her support for the initial proposed budget.
“The parents have come to us, the students have come to us, I’m for number one,” Felzani said.
Merrimac member Joanna Blanchard said she was looking for a “good faith effort” from the district to weigh the needs of the students equally with those of the taxpayers.
Proposition 2½ overrides must be approved in two of the district’s three towns to take effect.
“It will be catastrophic to any town that does not pass an override if the other two do pass it,” Bartholomew said.
Labrecque told the committee that it must make a decision on its budget by March 11.
The School Committee agreed to meet at the middle school once again to make its choice on March 10 at 6 p.m.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
