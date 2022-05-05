MERRIMAC — Voters may be facing another Proposition 2½ override vote to help fund the town’s Pentucket Regional School District assessment.
Merrimac, Groveland and West Newbury make up the Pentucket Regional School District. West Newbury has indicated it will carry its full $7.3 million Pentucket assessment in its $18 million operating budget at Town Meeting on May 14.
Voters were asked to approve a $470,000 Proposition 2½ override in Merrimac. Groveland considered floating a $426,838 override to fully fund its respective $8.1 million and $9.3 million Pentucket assessments but both measures failed to pass at the towns’ ballot boxes Monday.
Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said the School Committee is now looking at cutting $1.34 million from the district’s proposed $49.2 million operating budget and is expected to meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to talk about potential scenarios.
“They want to look at what it is that will be impacted in terms of the schools and services and fees and all those other areas in terms of downsizing,” Bartholomew said.
Bartholomew also said one potential budget scenario could include another, smaller Proposition 2½ override vote in Merrimac, which approved its own $19.9 million operating budget at its annual spring Town Meeting on April 25.
Merrimac Town Administrator/Finance Director Carol McLeod said her town will likely have to hold a special election and not an additional Special Town Meeting to approve another potential override.
“We already have an appropriation, contingent upon the election,” she said.
Groveland residents voted down their own Proposition 2½ override on Tuesday but that town will not hold its Town Meeting until May 23.
With West Newbury moving forward to approve its operating budget at Town Meeting on May 14 and Merrimac already approving its allocation April 25, Groveland may be in a tough situation, according to Bartholomew.
“Two of the three towns have already approved everything except the overrides by default," he said. "So Groveland will need to pay, no matter what, unless the School Committee comes up with a different override number and then Groveland could put that in and discuss a new, different override number.”
According to Pentucket Business Manager Greg Labrecque, Groveland would need to adjust its Town Meeting warrant on the floor May 23 to account for any changes by the School Committee.
Groveland Town Clerk Elizabeth Cunniff and Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham were unavailable for comment Wednesday afternoon.
The Pentucket Regional School Committee’s budget eliminates the hiring of two new first-grade teachers and an additional technology aide.
The school budget also transfers $200,000 from the stabilization fund and moves $99,999 from the private school tuition circuit breaker fund.
Bartholomew said the School Committee will now need to look even closer at potential cuts.
“Is it stressful? Sure. You know people are likely going to be losing their jobs and that has a direct impact on children," he said. "That is stressful but you show up every day and you get right back at it.”
Many people have told Bartholomew that the district will “figure things out.”
But the superintendent said “when the district is $1.34 million in the hole, things can’t be just figured out.”
“There are significant consequences to filling $1.34 million in your budget and, when people experience what happens next year, I think they will understand the significance of those consequences,” he said. “But we will do everything we can to mitigate the negative impact and make sure that we still provide the best educational opportunities for the kids.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
