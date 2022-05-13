WEST NEWBURY — Roughly 25 Pentucket Regional High School students made their objections to the School Committee’s proposed budget with a musical protest heard before the first school bell rang Thursday morning.
The School Committee approved a proposed $48.7 million operating budget on Tuesday afternoon that includes the elimination of eight teaching positions.
A visual arts teacher at the middle/high school and a percussion contractor would be two of those reductions and the budget also calls for moving a full-time performing arts teacher as well as a full-time art teacher down to part-time status.
Oliver Kane is a senior at Pentucket Regional High School who has been playing with the band and the jazz program throughout his high school career.
He said the budget cuts have left him “upset and angry” and he decided to do something about his concerns Thursday.
The 18-year-old grabbed a few drums and led the group of high school and middle school students in a protest outside the high school, just as other students and teachers were arriving for the school day.
The protesting students held up signs and waved to passing cars as Kane and a couple of his musical friends played the drums.
Kane said the teachers and students heading into the building received their protest in an overwhelmingly positive manner.
“Many, many teachers I spoke to after were all saying how great it was and how awful this whole situation is in general,” he said.
Although he plays piano and guitar, Kane’s primary instruments are the drums.
Kane said he knew nothing about jazz in his freshman year and it was music teacher David Schumacher who instilled a love of that music in him, and percussion teacher Joe Hartigan who taught him everything he knows about drums.
While no specific budget cuts have been made as yet, Kane said his main concerns are band, jazz band, choir, visual arts and theater arts.
“These programs give the kids in school a blank piece of paper and, through these different electives and programs, they slowly get a picture drawn on that paper. They have a foundation of who they are because of them,” he said.
Although he will be graduating from high school next month, Kane said he wants to make sure that his underclassman friends are able to take advantage of the same opportunities he had.
“I have found a very, very strong community with these people,” he said.
Lauren Rivers is a junior at Pentucket who has been taking an advanced acting class for five years.
Rivers said her theater class gives her the drive to get through the school day, so she joined Kane and his friends during the protest.
“I would be shattered emotionally if the performing arts programs get cut,” she said.
The district is building a $146.3 million middle/high school campus that will include a performing arts center.
Rivers said the new building would include art and band rooms that may not get much use without programs to fill them.
“We only have one band room at the moment and now we’re going to have four huge ones. If music gets cut, we won’t be using those spaces and it would be a waste of our time and money,” she said.
Jordyn Flaherty is a sophomore at Pentucket who said she enjoys the school’s choir and theater programs.
Although she wasn’t able to make the protest, Flaherty said she doesn’t like the idea of losing two of her favorite classes, especially after almost two years of COVID-19 protocols.
“This is really unfair to the middle schoolers who are coming up next year and won’t be able to do any of the performing arts or theater or percussion,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
