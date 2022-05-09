WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School Committee is expected to discuss whether or not it will recommend another Proposition 2½ override in Merrimac when it meets in the Pentucket Regional Middle School cafeteria on Tuesday.
The meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. at 20 Main St., Groveland.
Merrimac, Groveland and West Newbury comprise the Pentucket Regional School District and the School Committee approved a $49.2 million operating budget for the upcoming 2022-23 school year in March.
But two of the district’s three towns need to approve the School Committee’s budget and voters in both Merrimac and Groveland rejected respective $470,000 and $426,858 Proposition 2½ overrides to do so at their town elections on Monday, May 2.
West Newbury is expected to put its full $18 million town operating budget (which includes its $7.7 million Pentucket assessment) in front of voters at its May 14 Town Meeting.
Groveland will reduce its Pentucket assessment from $10.7 million to $10.3 million and will put the matter before its residents at its May 23 Town Meeting.
Merrimac residents approved both the town’s $19.9 operating budget (which included a $9.6 million Pentucket assessment) and the $470,000 Proposition 2½ override at the April 25 spring Town Meeting.
Since voters at the Merrimac town election did not, however, approve the override last Monday, the School Committee will need to look at cutting $1.34 million from its budget.
Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew recently told The Daily News that the potential new budget scenarios could include another, smaller override vote in Merrimac.
