WEST NEWBURY — More than 200 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests were given to Pentucket Regional School District employees Sunday, allowing staff to self-test before returning to work, according to Superintendent Justin Bartholomew. The test kits were made available for any staff member who wanted one. Staff members were not required to take a COVID-19 test before classes resumed Monday.
District employees and volunteers coordinated check-in and distribution for two hours Sunday morning at Bagnall Elementary School in Groveland.
“Our staff and students are our first priority,” said School Committee Chair Dena Trotta, who volunteered at the distribution.
“We want them to feel as safe as possible when classes are in session, and the tests are one more level of protection,” Trotta said in a release.
Test kits were provided to all school districts in the state by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and Massachusetts National Guard. They are being distributed at a time when COVID-19 infection rates are soaring across the state and country.
“I’m certainly grateful to the Baker administration and the state,” Bartholomew said in the release. “With the omicron variant, it has become difficult to find a rapid test on the shelves. What we heard from our staff is a lot of ‘Thank yous.’”
