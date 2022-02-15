WEST NEWBURY — A Pentucket Regional High School senior is one of just five trumpet players chosen for the All-State Jazz Band.
Spencer Magan of Groveland was also among 25 students who were even selected to audition.
With the All-State Jazz Band, Magan will perform in the Massachusetts Music Educators’ Association All-State Concert at Symphony Hall in Boston on March 5. The concert will also feature performances by the All-State Choir, Orchestra and Concert Band.
“We could not be prouder of Spencer,” David Schumacher, director of jazz at Pentucket, said in a statement. “It has been a joy watching him grow as a musician, and see him succeed during such a competitive selection process this year.”
Magan has performed in the school’s Big Band and Concert Band for four years and has been performing with the Jazz Combo this year as well. He is heavily involved in the theater arts program. He also writes his own music and plans to major in music composition in college next year.
“Spencer is incredibly dedicated to his music and the performing arts,” Principal Jonathan Seymour said. “The All-State Concert is representative of the best high school musicians in Massachusetts, and the event pushes them to new heights. It is great to see Spencer’s many hours of hard work be recognized.”
The Massachusetts Music Educators’ Association, a member of the National Association for Music Education, is among the world’s largest arts education organizations and serves as the voice of music education in the U.S.
Tickets for the concert went on sale Monday at the Symphony Hall box office. They are also available online at www.bso.org or by phone at 1-888-266-1200.
Information on Pentucket Regional School District music programs and the Pentucket Music Boosters can be found at www.PentucketMusic.com.
