GROVELAND — Janie Dunn is getting ready to accept her diploma as a graduate of Pentucket Regional High School this Saturday, and she had to beat cancer to do it.
Dunn was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma known as Burkitt lymphoma two months before the end of her freshman year when she was only 14 years old.
“I was thinking, ‘wait, I’m so young, I can’t have cancer.’ I’m only 14,” she said.
The high school senior is no stranger to health challenges.
The now 17-year-old was born with a congenital heart defect. She received two open heart surgeries as an infant before receiving a heart transplant when she was five months old.
Dunn’s mother, Molly Dunn, always knew her daughter ran the risk of developing lymphoma since she had been on a number of immunosuppressant medications as a child, but things turned into “a much different story,” when the cancer diagnosis was made.
“I remember thinking that I hoped I had two years with her when she was born,” Molly Dunn said of her first born. “That was where I started from and, as the years went on and she was doing so well, I could start to see other pieces of her future coming into play.”
Janie Dunn’s cancer was treatable with chemotherapy, however, and she was able to make it through that tenuous summer of 2019, thanks to a combination of chemotherapy treatments at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a familiar floor to stay on at Boston Children’s Hospital and a group of local tutors who got her through the rest of her freshman year’s school work.
Dunn was in remission by July and she has remained cancer free ever since. She was also thankful for her three friends, Gwen Faino, Lila Hardy and Isabella DiGennaro who would take the bus to her house after school to hang out during her convalescence.
“They would keep me up on all the drama that was going on back at school,” Dunn said of her friends.
Dunn was back at Pentucket Regional High School, albeit with much shorter hair, at the beginning of her sophomore year in September of 2019.
“I had really long hair before the chemo and everybody knew about it at the end of my freshman year,” she said.
But school kids across the country were headed back home for the rest of Dunn’s sophomore year when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March of 2020.
Thanks to her past health history, Dunn and the rest of her family were already quite familiar with social distancing and quarantine procedures, according to her mother.
“That wasn’t necessarily new for us. During chemotherapy, we had to monitor her contact with others very closely,” Molly Dunn said. “We had also learned how to say ‘no’ to parties and change plans at the last minute if Janie wasn’t feeling well or someone else wasn’t feeling well. So that part wasn’t much of a change for us.”
Janie Dunn and her classmates made it through remote and hybrid learning in 2020. They eventually headed back to class wearing face masks in 2021, but have spent most of 2022 maskless.
“This year was technically my first normal year but as seniors, we get out earlier then everyone else. So, I have never really been in school in the month of June,” Janie Dunn said.
Dunn also said she likes to hope that she may have a little more appreciation for the little things in life than perhaps some of her classmates and she has become a big fan of the saying, “you only live once.”
“I’ve been saying YOLO a lot recently because I have spent so much time in and out of hospitals and, if I want to do something, I say to myself, ‘you know what, you only live once, so just do it,’” she said.
Dunn will be headed to Northern Essex Community College where she hopes to study film and television production close to home in the fall before looking at other schools, where she hopes to live the dormitory life as a sophomore.
“She touches everybody who meets her, that’s for sure,” Molly Dunn said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.