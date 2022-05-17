WEST NEWBURY — A pair of Pentucket Regional High School juniors are sharing their love of surfing while helping to keep local beaches clean with their new, volunteer Pentucket Surf and Service Club.
Bradley Latham and Matthew Beaulieu formed the Pentucket Surf and Service Club to create an inclusive club for students to work together to help the environment, as well as introduce others to the sport of surfing.
Students at Pentucket Regional High School are required to fulfill 20 hours of community service during their high school careers to be able to graduate.
Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said his high school students were traditionally required to perform 40 cumulative hours of community service over four years. That number was cut in half to 20 hours in 2020 due to a lack of opportunities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
The Pentucket Surf and Service Club has already racked up more than 150 combined volunteer hours while picking up over 350 pounds of trash at area beaches such as, Pirates Cove and Jenness Beach in Rye, New Hampshire, and The Wall at Hampton Beach.
The volunteer service club started with about 25 members at its first beach cleanup in January, according to Beaulieu, who said it has grown to roughly 50 volunteers.
“People become more intrigued when they learn about what we do and they want to get engaged,” he said.
Latham’s mother, Jamie Latham, works as a reading specialist at Helen R. Donahue School in Merrimac and serves as the club's adviser.
She said her son and Beaulieu prepared an in-depth proposal and mission plan for the club that was approved by high school Principal John Seymour in the fall.
The club has also linked up with the Surfrider Foundation’s New Hampshire chapter and the Seacoast Paddleboard Club to help coordinate their beach cleanups, according to Bradley Latham, who said it has also been tracking the presence of plastics and trash through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“It has been going so great so far. I am so proud of it,” he said.
The club has seen a wide variety of students signing up, according to Latham.
“We’ve got people who play sports and those who don’t. It’s great for anyone who wants to help out,” he said.
Latham has been catching waves for the past eight years and said the sport has helped him build a connection with the ecosystem around him.
“You realize the importance of everything around you and the importance of maintaining that as well,” he said.
He said the club has two more beach cleanups scheduled this month, the first at Jenness Beach on Saturday, May 21, and the second will take place at Pirates Cove on Saturday, May 28.
“We want to keep the momentum going, while also getting some surf outings going during the summer," Latham said. "We want to get them out there to experience the culture and something that I find so much enjoyment in.”
Beaulieu will begin his second surf season this summer and the two friends said they will continue to perform beach cleanups into their senior year.
Both high school students said they hope to continue to surf for a long time to come. Latham has aspirations of becoming a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and Beaulieu is looking at studying medicine after he graduates from Pentucket next June.
Beaulieu said he and Latham have spent the past five months seeing just how far they can go with their new service club and hope it can continue on, even after they graduate from the regional high school.
“Right now, we’re in the process of figuring out what works and hopefully, that will set up the people who come in after us,” he said.
Jamie Latham said running the club has given her son and Beaulieu a chance to connect with fellow students while also helping the environment.
“I’m so proud of them and of all the kids. Whether it is raining or freezing, they show up and they are happy to do it,” she said.
To visit the Pentucket Surf and Service Club’s Instagram page, go to: www.instagram.com/pentucketsurf/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
