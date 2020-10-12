WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket Regional High School's fall athletic programs will resume their seasons on Tuesday after an investigation into a possible COVID-19 outbreak turned up no additional positive cases.
The school will also return to a hybrid learning model after switching to remote learning for Thursday and Friday last week.
Pentucket abruptly shut down sports for six days last Wednesday after two confirmed cases were reported at the high school and an additional 25 close contacts were identified. In order to allow local health agents to thoroughly assess the situation, the school postponed sports and switched to remote learning until the investigation was complete.
"As of Monday afternoon, the overwhelming majority of test results were back for those close contacts, and the results were negative," said Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew in a letter to the school community. "There are still some students that are awaiting results, but thus far, there have been no additional positive cases. Those students still awaiting test results will continue to self-quarantine."
Bartholomew also said that all close contacts of the two students who tested positive have been contacted by a public health official, and that anyone who has not been contacted is not considered a close contact. He also said the high school was thoroughly sanitized and disinfected last week and all schools will continue to be cleaned daily.
Pentucket athletic director Dan Thornton said all of the school's athletic programs will resume their seasons as scheduled, and make-up dates for postponed competitions will be worked out in the near future. Tuesday after school Pentucket is scheduled to face Georgetown in field hockey and Ipswich in golf.
