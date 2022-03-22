WEST NEWBURY — Residents registered to vote in this rural Essex County town will not need to approve a Proposition 2½ override to fund the town’s portion of the Pentucket Regional School District, according to the town manager.
The School Committee unanimously approved a $49.2 million operating budget March 11.
West Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac comprise the school district and two of the three towns must approve the school budget for it to be adopted.
For Groveland and Merrimac, an override may be needed to fund its share of the district budget.
Pentucket school officials estimated that the proposed budget could result in a Proposition 2½ override of $306,894 for West Newbury.
But West Newbury Town Manager Angus Jennings said his town will probably see a net reduction of roughly $200,000 in Pentucket’s initial budget estimates.
He also said West Newbury would probably not need to approve a Proposition 2½ override to adopt its proposed $18 million operating budget at Town Meeting on May 14.
Jennings added that West Newbury has found itself on good financial ground, thanks to its part in the three district towns’ successful 2019 push to adopt a Proposition 2½ override for construction of Pentucket’s $146.3 million middle-high school campus.
“All of that adds to our tax levy, so I think it is fair to say that we have a little more space in our tax levy perhaps than our counterparts in Merrimac and Groveland,” he said.
Dena Trotta, Marie Felzani and Chris Reading represent West Newbury on the School Committee.
Merrimac
The Pentucket budget has been projected by the district to result in a $467,612 override in Merrimac.
Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew recently presented the budget to the Merrimac Board of Selectmen. The board voted unanimously to place a $470,000 Proposition 2½ override on the warrant for its Town Meeting on April 25.
If adopted at Town Meeting, the question would also appear on ballot for the town election May 2.
The School Committee’s budget eliminates the hiring of two new first-grade teachers as well as an additional technology aide. It would move three of four special education employees up to evaluation status to cut costs.
The approved budget would also transfer $200,000 from the stabilization fund and move $99,999 from the private school tuition circuit breaker fund.
Selectman Joel Breen asked Bartholomew what would happen if two of the three overrides were not approved.
Pentucket would need to eliminate 16 positions, including four teachers, the superintendent said.
“We are well aware of what is at stake,” Bartholomew said.
Breen said the district finds itself in its current situation as a result of “kicking the can down the road” for the past 10 years.
“When it comes to kids, I think you have to bite the bullet and do it,” he said.
Selectmen voted unanimously to support the override.
Wayne Adams, Joanna Blanchard and Chris Markuns represent Merrimac on the School Committee.
Groveland
The district estimates a Proposition 2½ override of $327,046 is necessary for the School Committee budget to be approved in Groveland.
Groveland Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham said her town will also need to adopt a Proposition 2½ override to support the Pentucket budget. But she is not sure of the amount.
Oldham added that Groveland selectmen met with Bartholomew to discuss the school budget and are expected to take up the matter again March 28.
Groveland’s annual Town Meeting takes place April 25, with the town election scheduled for May 2.
Ashley McLaughlin, Emily Dwyer and Richard Hodges represent Groveland on the School Committee.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.