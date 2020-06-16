WEST NEWBURY — Coinciding with calls from alumni to expand and diversify its curriculum, the Pentucket Regional School District unveiled several months of work a committee of teachers put into reviewing and improving an outdated social studies curriculum.
Assistant Superintendent Brent Conway, as co-chair of the review committee, presented these efforts to the School Committee at a virtual meeting Tuesday night, saying some of the curriculum hadn't been updated in 20 years.
Prior to the presentation, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew acknowledged all the emails and posts on social media calling for the Sachem to be retired as the mascot, as well as other concerns relating to social justice and race. He said school officials are taking note of these calls for action and hearing the concerns of community members.
Bartholomew said the presentation Tuesday may seem like a response to those letters, emails and petitions, however, the curriculum audit has been in the works since October.
During the public comment period, six Pentucket alumni spoke about their time in the district, saying it prepared them in nearly all ways they had hoped with transitioning to adulthood — except when it came to race, gender and social justice.
"I feel like Pentucket did such a great job teaching me how to be a leader, but where I felt that it faulted was it did not teach me about how to be a leader of a diverse team or a diverse community," Class of 2015 alumna Tyler Feeney said, adding that she "stumbled" with conversations about race and hurt people she cared about in college with her ignorance.
"We're very aware of people's concerns regarding the mascot and current pressing situations or issues," School Committee Chairwoman Dena Trotta said after the public comment period. "They are extremely important and we definitely hear you.
"We will address these issues on a future agenda," she added. "Changes will take some time as there are many different perspectives to consider and we want to make sure we hear from all sides and understand."
While the mascot was not on the agenda Tuesday, plans to improve the history and social studies curriculum from prekindergarten through high school were.
In his presentation, Conway provided a summary of revised history and social studies standards, which the state released in 2018.
Some of those major changes included an increased emphasis on civics at all grade levels, new standards and questions to guide discussions, a greater focus on reciting significant texts and analyzing works of art, and paying more attention to the intersection of history, social science and literacy instruction, he explained.
As a committee, Conway, history department Chair John Siegfried and 13 other teachers met regularly to see where the curriculum was outdated and establish a timeline to address those issues. The committee surveyed teachers and families to see how they felt about the current history and social studies courses and where improvements could be made.
One of the biggest requests was to include more local history and "purposeful current events," as well as the teaching of cultures and Native American history in general.
Conway went on to break down each grade level, how the district is working to update what is being taught, and what resources are needed to enhance these teachings.
The meeting packet, which includes an overview of the Social Studies curriculum renewal process, can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wv_DrG5NtaRzXojssFk3bI2hpjkNz2Ix/view. To view the full meeting, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOgVtZGx7w0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.