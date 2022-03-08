WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School Committee will have four potential budget scenarios to entertain Thursday night. But each plan ends up with a potential Proposition 2½ override in Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury.
The Pentucket Regional School Committee met last Tuesday to discuss three potential operating budget scenarios for the upcoming, 2022-2023 school year.
The first, $49.9 million budget scenario (up $3.1 million over last year’s $46.8 million budget) would result in an estimated $616,764 override for Groveland. Merrimac could see a $731,662 override and West Newbury might have to pass a $508,269 override.
The second, $49.2 million budget plan could force an estimated $355,609 override in Groveland; a $493,645 override in Merrimac; and a $326,749 override in West Newbury.
The second budget scenario would also see three technical positions go unfilled; a high school social studies position would be cut; a pair of additional first-grade teachers would not be hired; and two retiring employees would not be replaced.
The proposed third, $48.8 million budget plan would keep all of the cuts from the second budget scenario and result in an estimated override of $202,144 in Groveland; $353,776 in Merrimac; and $220,080 in West Newbury. The third budget plan would also see an infusion of $200,000 in unused fiscal 2021 funding.
West Newbury School Committee member Chris Redding also asked business manager Greg Labrecque for a fourth budget scenario during last Tuesday's meeting.
The district would reduce the special education budget by $15,000 under Labrecque's newest, $49.5 million budget plan, which would also see a transfer of $200,00 from the stabilization fund. Pentucket could also realize $90,402 in transportation savings; $125,327 in special education transportation savings; and $37,462 in school choice expenditures.
Groveland would need to pass a $457,546 override under the newest budget scenario; Merrimac would have to find an extra $586,549; and voters in West Newbury could face a $397,600 override.
Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said Tuesday that the district projects a 3%, (between $1 million to $1.5 million) budget increase each year. He also said the district's towns have each historically offered to pay an additional $750,000 each year, while Pentucket has also been seeing the minimum per pupil increase ($30) in state Chapter 70 education formula funding.
"We have about 2,300 students and we are looking at on average a budget increase of $1.4 million each year," Bartholomew said. "The state's contribution to help narrow that gap is only $69,000, which equates to less than 5% of that increase. So each year has gotten worse and worse."
The superintendent also said that Pentucket has fallen behind its neighboring school districts in state transportation funding since 2017, while also seeing a drop in academic performance at the same time.
"The more we fall behind, the more our academic performance drops," he said. "We have been curbing that to the best of our abilities but it is not something that is sustainable."
According to district records, Merrimac has been faced with three Proposition 2½ overrides to fund the Pentucket budget and passed two since 2008, West Newbury has seen and passed two overrides in the same time, while Groveland has not entertained any.
Voters in the Pentucket Regional School District did, however, pass tax overrides in each of the three towns to pay for roughly $94 million of the $146.3 million price tag to build the under-construction middle/high school campus in 2019.
"Presuming there is a successful override, it won't suddenly catapult Pentucket to the front of the pack," Bartholomew said. "We will still be at the bottom but we will continue to use the dollars in ways that both directly and indirectly benefit the children of our three towns."
