WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School District welcomed about 30 staff members for new teacher orientation sessions, according to Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.
The orientation, held Aug. 23-24 at Pentucket Regional Middle-High School, was designed to welcome new teachers, discuss the district’s core values and beliefs, and become energized for the new school year. Special education literacy teacher Laura Coakley led the orientation.
“New teacher orientation is a great welcome to our tight-knit district,” Bartholomew said. “We believe it is important that new teachers get to know their colleagues and become familiar with the values within our schools. We are excited to see what the new year brings for everyone at Pentucket.”
Classes at Pentucket schools begin today.
The orientation began with a welcome and introductions from Bartholomew, Coakley, Payroll/Benefits Coordinator Brandy Perusse, Human Resources Specialist Lisa Giampietro and Human Resources Coordinator Sabrina Simone.
Coakley provided an overview of the orientation schedule, goals and materials. Assistant Superintendent Brent Conway spoke about Pentucket’s core values, inclusivity practices, and curriculum and instruction.
Conway also led an educator evaluation session at which teachers discussed goals.
Catherine Page, Sam Kwong and John Kwiatek, members of the information technology team, gave a technology overview, including details about Google Classroom, Infinite Campus, and logging into Chromebooks and the district’s website.
The orientation also covered a variety of other topics, including special education, student safety, professional growth, and keys to success at Pentucket.
The two-day orientation closed with a luncheon provided by the Pentucket Association of Teachers. New staff members met their mentor teachers at the luncheon who will guide them throughout the year in a book study and other meetings.
New teachers will participate in follow-up orientation meetings later this month, in October and also December to keep track of their progress throughout the fall.
