As the state continues its focus on addressing the environmental and public health issues associated with “forever chemicals” known as PFAS, lawmakers heard arguments Tuesday from activists who want to see common pesticides restricted and from others whose industries rely on the products.
Among the bills heard before the Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture was legislation (H 929/S 575) filed by Rep. Carmine Gentile and Sen. Jason Lewis that would restrict the sale and use of any pesticide containing glyphosate, a widely used herbicide found in products such as Roundup, to only people who secure a license or proper authority as spelled out in the bill.
Gentile told the committee that glyphosate is “one of the most common herbicides in the state and it’s also classified as a probable human carcinogen by both the World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research on Cancer.”
“Many common processed foods on our grocery store shelves have enough glyphosate within them to produce consumer blood levels of three times the level of glyphosate allowed for potable water in the European community. I had myself tested and I can personally confirm this,” the Sudbury Democrat told his colleagues.
In Newburyport, the City Council adopted an ordinance in 2019, banning the use of products containing glyphosate on all city-owned and Parks Commission property, including school fields, except for certain exceptions and emergency waivers.
The ordinance, co-sponsored by then-Councilor at large Gregory Earls and then-council President Barry Connell, came together after Newburyport resident Walt Thompson led the charge to ban these products.
Thompson, whose fascination with butterflies led him to create a habitat for them on the Clipper City Rail Trail, was alarmed after learning that the chemical could hurt monarch butterflies, and may also affect the health of children and pets.
The penalty for any violation of the ordinance in Newburyport is a $500 fine for a first offense and $1,000 for second and subsequent offenses.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said glyphosate “targets a broad range of weeds and is important in the production of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and glyphosate-resistant field crops such as corn and soybean.” It has been registered as a pesticide since 1974 and reassessed regularly, the agency said.
“EPA continues to find that there are no risks of concern to human health when glyphosate is used in accordance with its current label. EPA also found that glyphosate is unlikely to be a human carcinogen,” the federal agency wrote.
Elsewhere on its glyphosate-specific webpage, the EPA said it had “considered a significantly more extensive and relevant data set than the International Agency on the Research for Cancer” before concluding there is no evidence glyphosate causes cancer in humans.
While the legislative committee considers whether to advance a licensing restriction on glyphosate, a separate commission has recently formed to “conduct a scientific review of the potential impacts of glyphosate and its most common alternative herbicides on the environment and public health.”
The panel, created in the fiscal 2022 state budget, is chaired by Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Martin Suuberg and held its first meeting on Nov. 30. The group was supposed to file a scientific review of glyphosate-related material and a determination on whether current uses of glyphosate pose risks and should be altered or suspended by the end of this year, but Suuberg said he was seeking an extension until March 30.
The committee also heard testimony Tuesday from advocates for H 910/S 2551 filed by Cape Cod lawmakers Rep. Dylan Fernandes and Sen. Susan Moran. That legislation, which the Sierra Club counts among its priorities, would allow municipalities to further restrict the use of pesticides beyond the current state regulations.
“As it stands right now, only the state has the authority to determine which pesticides are acceptable to use – this legislation gives communities [the ability] to control what chemicals are being used on their land,” Fernandes wrote about the bill on his website.
“The local level is where citizens have so much more input and control, and where we have our boards of health working close to the ground, so to speak. To me, this seems like a very basic right to control our own children’s exposure to known poisons,” Susan Garrett, a member of Climate Action Now Western Mass., told the committee.
Karen Connelly, executive director of the Green Industry Alliance, said her group opposes bills such as the Fernandes/Moran legislation and others that would undermine the authority of trained experts. The alliance includes the Massachusetts Association of Lawn Care Professionals, Massachusetts Arborists Association, Golf Course Superintendents of New England, the Irrigation Association of New England and the Massachusetts Association of Landscape Professionals, she said.
“If you have ever attended a Pesticide [Subcommittee] meeting, you would hear ... these high-level discussions for learned entomologists, biologists, chemists and environmental chemists and others who are talking about chemicals that are in our state or awaiting approval by these people to come into our state. We’re fortunate to live in a state with so many learned people occupying decision-making roles. House 910 and [Senate] 2551 want to disband all of these to have volunteers from 351 cities and towns make decisions regarding pesticides. Do you know 351 entomologists, as described above, who could serve in this capacity for each town?”
She said her organization is “opposed to any bills that have authority that does not come from people who have all of this training.”
Gentile also pitched a bill (H 926) Tuesday that he modeled after laws in Connecticut and New York to limit the list of pesticides that can be used at schools or child care centers to only those considered “minimum risk” by the EPA and those permitted for organic use.
“In essence, this bill would require that pesticides be proven safe before being permitted at these locations rather than proven unsafe” after having already been put into use, he said.
