NEWBURYPORT — Hundreds of people have signed an online petition calling for the removal of an abandoned gas station at the corner of State and High streets.
The change.org petition, titled “End The Blight at State and High,” comes as city officials schedule a public hearing with Global Oil owners Oct. 25. on what City Council President Jared Eigerman called a “common nuisance” that may lead to the eventual sale and redevelopment of the property.
Global Oil, part of Global Alliance LLC, is based in Branford, Connecticut.
The goal of the hearing, according to Mayor Donna Holaday, “would be to bring the owner to the table to talk about where they are in the process, what their plans are, and how we can facilitate the change in the deed, the sale of the property, whatever.”
Eigerman, who called the hearing a fact-finding meeting, said in an email Wednesday he is unsure if Global Oil officials would attend the hearing.
“I would hope so,” he said.
An email sent to Global Oil for comment Thursday was not returned.
In the invitation letter expected to be sent to the oil company, city officials called the site “blighted and dangerous.”
The former gas station, which closed May 7, 2018, has become an area of concern for city officials and a nuisance to neighbors.
The property has not been maintained and the sidewalks are not shoveled in the winter. Until Jersey barriers were recently placed along the High Street entrance, the station was used as a cut-through for motorists avoiding traffic lights.
As of Thursday afternoon, more than 300 people had signed the petition. It asks the City Council to identify the abandoned gas station as a public nuisance that creates a danger to children and the community.
“For more than three years this former Mobil gas station, now owned by Global Oil, has been an eyesore and a public safety hazard. It has become a site for public urination, used hypodermic needles, empty liquor bottles, and many other trespasses,” the petition reads.
The petition also calls for the demolition and removal of the gas station and its underground tanks.
Ed Cameron, who is running for an at-large seat on the City Council, said he is glad the neighborhood put the issue on the radar of the council and Holaday.
“The worst outcome would be for this gas station to just sit there and deteriorate over time,” Cameron said. “I’m hopeful the city’s pressure will open up a dialogue so we can communicate with the owner and try to find a better use for this site.”
Daily News editor Richard Lodge contributed to this report
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
