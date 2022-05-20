AMESBURY — Pettengill House Inc. is marking National Mental Health Awareness Month in May by embarking on its second-virtual annual fundraising campaign to help local families in need.
Pettengill House Inc. is the city's lead social service agency that provides wraparound services for vulnerable and at-risk individuals, children, and families in Newbury, Byfield, Salisbury, West Newbury, Newburyport, Groveland, Merrimac and Rowley.
The nonprofit community social service agency is currently in the midst of Mission Possible, a virtual fundraising campaign to raise $50,000 to support its emergency stabilization program.
Sierra Partlan, director of development and programs at Pettengill House Inc., said the COVID-19 pandemic has "absolutely increased" the demand for Pettengill House services. Her agency is currently seeing the pandemics longterm effects on economic resources, mental health, and stable housing needs.
"These really are at crisis levels, and that is nationwide. The need isn't going away," she said.
The Pettengill House emergency stabilization program provides critical interventions for individuals or families in crisis to make sure that their basic needs of food, clothing, safety and shelter are met, Partlan said.
"We may see a family with kids who is living in their car and we're going to work on getting them housed, finding them more permanent housing and if nothing else is available at the moment, we're going to put them in a hotel. It's really crisis intervention and helping people with basic needs to help get them stabilized," she said.
Partlan added each Mission Possible contribution could help provide emergency shelter, medical care, food, transportation or other basic needs to someone in need.
According to the Mission Possible website, the online campaign had raised over $8,000 by Friday morning, May 20.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted Pettengill House Inc. to move its annual March fundraiser online last year.
The inaugural Mission Possible campaign saw overwhelming support from the community last year and, according to Partlan, raised more than $75,000.
Those looking to learn more or to donate to this year's Mission Possible campaign can go to the Pettengill House Mission Possible website at: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/pettengill-house/mission-possible-2022/.
The virtual fundraising campaign gives people a glimpse into what Pettengill House does, each day, while also highlighting some of its partnerships, Partlan said.
"We are inviting people to take a look at Pettengill House from a new perspective and get involved," she said.
