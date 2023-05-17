AMESBURY — Unlike Tom Cruise’s hit action movie franchise, The Pettengill House has put out a mission to the community that can actually happen with a goal of raising $25,000 before month’s end.
During May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, the organization is hosting its third annual online giving campaign, Mission Possible.
The objective is to raise at least $25,000 to provide urgent assistance for seniors, adults, children and families experiencing critical needs, with all donations going to support the organization’s financial assistance, basic needs, food pantry and Operation Backpack programs.
Sierra Partlan, the director of development and programs, explained that the Mission Possible campaign started during the COVID-19 pandemic and that the first year was successful.
“I think people were looking for something to support during that time of COVID where everyone wanted to help, but nobody quite knew how,” she said. “It was difficult to connect with people. So we found that this was a really great way to do it and give that opportunity.”
The Pettengill House, based in Amesbury, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to support and empower adults, children and families through education, comprehensive case management, meeting basic needs, and coordinating community supports that provide stabilization, personal growth and development.
Peter Hoyt, a former Amesbury School Committee member and educator, said he is grateful for the organization’s continued support of the community.
“They are probably one of the strongest social service agencies in the region and the relationship that the Amesbury public school system enjoys with The Pettengill House is strong,” Hoyt said.
He praised the group’s work, describing it as “visionary.”
“They are always thinking of new ideas and new innovative ways to strengthen their organization and become even more effective in their outreach to the greater community,” Hoyt said.
Partlan said they were able to exceed the goal set for the first year thanks to the community’s support.
“We set our goal at $50,000 and we raised more than $75,000, which was astounding. So we were just really thankful for that. We did it again the following year and we did half the amount of time and we raised $40,000, which is also wonderful,” she said.
Partlan noted that they have reduced the goal for the campaign each year due to the return to normal practices.
“This year, we are doing a goal of $25,000 because we are doing a little bit less time because we are now also transitioning to having the in-person events as well,” she said.
Partlan elaborated that they have no plans to do away with the campaign even as they expand in-person fundraising.
“We want to keep it going because a big part of the campaign is what we share during it,” she said. “So we really want to give some insight into the work that we’re doing every day. There’s so much need in the community and there are so many challenges that people are facing right now. And Pettengill House is working to provide a safety net and a lifeline for people during a really challenging time.”
She shared when people can expect to see content begin appearing.
“We are running ‘til the end of May. So we’ll really start sharing special content on social media starting May 20 in that last full week leading up to Memorial Day. We are going to cap off the campaign with videos and photos and testimonials,” Partlan said.
To support Mission Possible, text “MISSIONPOSSIBLE” to 44-321, visit pettengillhouse.org, or mail a check to The Pettengill House, Inc., 21 Water Street, Suite 4A, Amesbury, MA 01913 with “Mission Possible” in the memo line.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
