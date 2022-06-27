AMESBURY — The Pettengill House Inc. expects to continue and expand its Senior Wellness Outreach Program, thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation.
The Cummings Foundation’s $25 million grant program supports nonprofit organizations based in, and primarily serving, Middlesex, Essex and Suffolk counties and has awarded $100,000 to $500,000 to 140 area nonprofit organizations, according to a press release.
The Pettengill House received a previous $100,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation grant program to establish its Senior Wellness Outreach Program in 2018 and was chosen again from 580 applicants to receive another $100,000 over the next four years to continue the program in 2022.
The Pettengill House is a nonprofit, community social service agency serving the Greater Newburyport area. The Senior Wellness Outreach Program provides outreach and support services to meet the growing needs of people age 60 and over in Salisbury and Newburyport.
The Senior Wellness Outreach Program served 123 clients in Salisbury and 98 clients in Newburyport in fiscal 2021. The Pettengill House expects to see that number increase due to crises in mental health and housing, as well as the rising cost of living and the long-lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pettengill House Executive Director Tiffany Nigro thanked the Woburn-based Cummings Foundation for its continued support.
“This grant will enable our Senior Wellness Outreach Program social work team to continue breaking down barriers and providing critical interventions to address increasingly complex, multilayered needs,” she said in a press release.
The Cummings Foundation has awarded more than $375 million to nonprofit organizations in the Greater Boston area since 1986 and is awarding grants to nonprofits in 45 Massachusetts communities.
Cummings Foundation Executive Director Joyce Vyriotes said in the press release that her private foundation is fortunate to have such effective nonprofits to work with in Greater Boston.
“We are indebted to them for the work they do each day to provide basic needs, breakdown barriers to education and health resources, and work toward a more equitable society,” she said.
