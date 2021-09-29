AMESBURY — The project manager for the Maples Crossing sports complex expects to open Phase 1 when the company unveils a new turf field next month, and has brought on a director of athletic development.
Global Property Developers Inc. of Bridgewater is building a 410,000-square-foot sports complex with six ice rinks off South Hunt Road. The company acquired the neighboring New England Sports Park just days before the $70 million project’s groundbreaking ceremony in September 2019.
Project manager Michael Gorman said the first phase is almost complete and he expects to reveal a new artificial turf field in October. The field would meet Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association regulations.
“This is a brand new turf presentation for our campus and for this region,” Gorman said, although he does not expect the field would be ready to host any high school games this fall.
“This isn’t about yesterday, this is about being ready for when we unveil it,” Gorman said. “Certainly, I would say next year’s MIAA stuff will be front and center but for now, we just have to work with what we have.”
The Maples Crossing ice hockey complex “has a ways to go” before any announcements about opening day, he said.
“We’re getting there,” Gorman said, noting delays this summer because of many rainy days. “It’s a slow process.”
In an interview this week, Gorman introduced three-time Olympic medalist Kacey Bellamy, who was hired as director of athletic development.
Bellamy played on three U.S. Olympic women’s hockey teams, winning a gold medal in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018 and silver medals in the Vancouver and Sochi Winter Olympics in 2010 and 2014.
Bellamy, 34, had been looking at her post-Olympic career options and considered opening her own fitness center. But Bellamy said she jumped at the chance to be a part of Maples Crossing, where she started in mid-August.
“I want to be able to share my experiences and everything that I learned in my career so that kids can grow up and when they hit high school and beyond, they are well-prepared for their next chapter,” she said.
The future could hold many things for Maples Crossing but the management team is now focused on youth sports, she said.
“We want to revamp the way that youth sports is developed right now,” Bellamy said. “It is not just about developing the athletes, it is about developing them for their future. We want to teach them about discipline, commitment, how to be a good person. Not just the sport itself but preparing them for life afterwards.”
Bellamy said she believes hockey is a way of life and the lessons learned from it can educate children in all aspects of their lives.
“Honestly, I think the youth of today are a little bit entitled,” she said. “Everyone wants a participation trophy. That is great and all, but you have to face adversity at a young age. You have to be challenged a little bit and you have to work toward goals, big or small, no matter.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
