NEWBURYPORT -- City officials had hoped sand-filled coir bags would be placed around Plum Island homes on Reservation Terrace this week but according to one landowner, that has not happened yet.
The project was due to begin Monday but because of bad weather, it was tabled for a few days, according to city officials.
As of Friday afternoon the coir bags and the wooden pilings used to keep them in place had not been installed. Workers were on the beach for part of Monday, and returned Wednesday to collect shovels and other pieces of equipment but have not back since, according to Reservation Terrace resident Lela Wright.
Mayor Donna Holaday was out of the office Friday and could not respond to questions related to the project. Department of Public Works Director Tony Furnari confirmed the bags had not been placed on the beach yet but said he did not know when they would.
"The only thing that we know is that the area is going to be reassessed. We are not privy to when the coir bags are being installed," Furnari said in an email.
According to an email provided by Wright, project engineer SumCo Eco-Contracting has been put on standby.
The city was hoping to receive 260,000 cubic yards of sand this fall to help replenish the beaches around Reservation Terrace as part of the long-anticipated dredging of the Merrimack and Piscataqua rivers. But those plans were put on hold when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers only received one bid for the dredging project. The government expected the cost to be about $4.8 million, but the bid came in at $8.9 million, or nearly twice what was expected, Holaday said in late September.
In the meantime, the city has turned to the coir bags as a stop gap measure. The bags, made out of coconut husks and other natural materials, will not pollute the beaches like the shredded plastic from the “Super Sacks” that were previously used to shore up the homes. Wooden pilings would be driven into the ground to prevent the bags from moving forward or backward.
In September, Holaday secured $350,000 from the state for the project. Weeks later, the City Council voted to transfer $100,000 from the Plum Island utility trust fund to the Reservation Terrace shoreline protection account for additional funding for the project.
Also in September, a handful of Reservation Terrace homeowners saw water service cut off and rerouted after the churning tide worked itself under the road and was in danger of compromising the main that supplies water to those homes and others.
Months earlier sone of the same homes sustained significant damage and 10 others were at risk for damage following a nor’easter that battered the barrier island. Damage to Reservation Terrace compromised the water and sewer system, affecting several residences as well.
A disappointed Wright said she appreciated the city's efforts to preserve her home and others but called them inadequate.
"They have not done everything they could," she said.
Wright and about 10 other homeowners met with city and state officials Thursday to discuss the ever-shifting situation. Among those making the trip to Plum Island were Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Fire Chief Christopher Leclaire, state representatives Jim Kelcourse and Lenny Mirra, an aide from Sen. Bruce Tarr's office, City Councilor Charlie Tontar and fellow mayoral candidate Sean Reardon.
According to Wright, the coir bag project was discussed as was a conference call Holaday was expected to have with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and other state officials regarding the plight of Plum Island residents.
Daily News reporter Heather Alterisio contributed to this story
