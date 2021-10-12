NEWBURYPORT — Despite concerns about procedure, the City Council accepted a $15,700 gift from the Newburyport Friends of the Council on Aging on Tuesday to bring two pickleball courts to the Senior Community Center.
The 8-1 vote came with some conditions due to procedural concerns raised by councilors about how the project was proposed.
Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley cast the dissenting vote, saying "the order of operations of this was out of sequence in many ways."
He questioned how a design could be created for the project when the council had not yet approved the use of public land for the pickleball courts.
McCauley was also concerned that the director of the Council on Aging and other city officials were involved in the process.
"The precedent is that it would be no different if another developer saw a piece of land for, let's say, a waterpark and they spent our time and resources to do that design," he said.
"I think it sets a bad precedent for private and outside fundraising companies that come in and do designs on our public lands without us having a say in it," he said.
With this in mind, McCauley introduced an order that would authorize the establishment of pickleball courts.
In a 9-0 vote, the order was referred to the Committee on Neighborhood & City Services for further discussion.
McCauley proposed the order so that residents of Ward 5 would have an opportunity to say whether they want pickleball courts in their neighborhood and so that the council could decide whether to authorize use of the space.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, who chairs the Committee on Budget & Finance, said his committee reviewed the gift acceptance at two meetings.
"Unfortunately, at the first meeting, we spent a lot of time discussing procedure because we discovered that the mayor had already executed a contract for this design," he said.
The second meeting was spent reviewing the project and how it would be funded.
The committee made three amendments as a result of these discussions.
First, Newburyport Pickleball intends to continue fundraising for this project, which is estimated to cost close to $200,000; there is also intent that these courts would be made available to Newburyport residents first; and acceptance of this money is contingent on whether the council authorizes use of the land.
Councilor at large Joseph Devlin and Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace were absent from the meeting.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, five residents expressed support for bringing pickleball courts to the Senior Community Center, with each citing health and community benefits of the game.
Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country and has been rising in popularity locally. The Newburyport Tennis Club recently installed three courts exclusively for the game.
More on this proposal and these orders can be found in Tuesday's council packet at https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/291786.
