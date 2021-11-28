NEWBURYPORT -- Newburyport Pickleball is sponsoring a donation drive for Community Service of Newburyport on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 1- from 9-11:15 a.m. at Perkins Playground on Beacon Street.
Volunteers will be at the courts to collection donations, rain or shine.
The following items are needed by Community Service: single rolls of wrapped paper towels and men’s and women’s deodorants.
Community Service of Newburyport assists those in need in the Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury communities. Among the many services offered are collection and distribution of personal care items, which are not covered by programs such as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly food stamps) or
WIC (Women, Infant, Children) and can add substantially to a grocery bill.
