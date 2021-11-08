NEWBURY — Plans to save the long-empty but iconic Pink House on Plum Island Turnpike have progressed to the point where the U.S. government, which owns the property, and the local group sworn to protect it, are working on a possible swap of land to a new owner who could then restore the structure.
But first, the Newbury Zoning Board of Appeals must grant permission to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Support The Pink House to alter the lot size where the house stands to make any swap happen.
Altering the lot would allow the new owner to renovate the house so it could be livable. The most logical candidate for a land swap would be Robert Colby, the owner of the adjacent parcel.
The board is expected to discuss the matter Nov. 18 at the municipal offices at 12 Kent Way in Byfield.
Support The Pink House President Rochelle Joseph called the endeavor a way of identifying if a lot can be formed to trade at some future date.
“We’re proud of keeping it (the Pink House) standing and collaborating with the USFWS,” Joseph wrote in an email. “Everyone is working toward a common good for all involved. But we are only seeking a variance to form a lot right now. To set any other expectation would be inaccurate. It’s just one step, but a positive one.”
She stressed that any possible land swap is still in its infancy even if the variance is approved.
“If we get to a point of land trade, (USFWS) would identify a parcel or parcels, likely further out in the region,” Joseph wrote. “A trade for the Pink House would enable them to acquire many more acres, and ones far more suitable to wildlife conservation. It would be a win for both our community and for the mission of USFWS. But it’s important to not get ahead of where we are right now.”
In her application to the board Oct. 14, Joseph said the current lot, with an address of 60 Plum Island Turnpike, has the minimum frontage and area requirements.
What it does not have is 80% of its area located outside the Parker River-Essex Bay Area of Critical Environmental Concern. In fact, the entire lot is located in what is colloquially called ACEC land.
While the current combination lot is lawfully nonconforming, any change to the boundaries of the current lot would be considered a new lot to the zoning board and would lose it protection as nonconforming, Joseph wrote in the application.
“The applicant seeks a variance from these requirements so as to enable the creation of a lot that may be exchanged by the USFWS, and the conveyance of the land to a party that will restore the Pink House and to allow its occupancy as a single family house,” she wrote.
Enforcing the law, she continued, would constitute a hardship to any land swap and essentially doom the house.
“It would prohibit division of the land for the purpose of conveying the Pink House to an end-user and would eliminate all practical options for saving and restoring the existing dwelling,” Joseph wrote.
The Pink House, built in 1925, has become a nationally known symbol of Plum Island and is the last remaining structure on surrounding marshland.
The building and the land it sits on was purchased by the Fish and Wildlife Service in 2011 as a potential bunkhouse for visiting rangers and guests. But within a few years, the building was targeted for demolition when those plans fizzled.
In 2015, Support The Pink House was formed and began looking at ways to save it from demolition.
Joseph said her group was “cautiously optimistic” that a permanent solution to the years-long struggle to save the house can be found.
“The all-volunteer Pink House board and committees have been working very hard for a very long time toward a solution on behalf of the community,” she wrote. “It would be great to save this iconic house that both inspires so many local artists and craftspeople and brings increasing visitors to the area who then shop, eat and stay.”
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
