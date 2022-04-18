MERRIMAC — The Friends of the Merrimac Public Library & Five Daughters are partnering on a fundraising event where a portion of the proceeds will go to the Friends to be used for a new Pollinator Garden at the library. Order your pizza kits by April 22, either in-store at Five Daughters (123 East Main St. in Merrimac, or by email to receive more information: info@fivedaughtersllc.com, or by phone: 978-384-8739. Each kit costs $15 and will contain: a 20 oz. dough ball, flour, sauce, cheese and pepperoni and makes a large 12-14" pizza. Kits can be picked up at Five Daughters on April 29 anytime between 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The Friends of the Merrimac Public Library, is a non profit community organization that encourages public use and enjoyment of library services and facilities.The members of the friends focus public attention on library needs and assist in the raising of funds, donations, endowments, and bequests for the Merrimac Public Library.
