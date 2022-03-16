NEWBURYPORT — The owners of Brine Oyster Bar can move forward with their plans for operable windows and an updated storefront banner sign following approval from the Planning Board on Wednesday night.
The board voted 6-1 to approve the special permit under the Downtown Overlay District ordinance. Elisabeth DeLisle voted against approving the permit and Jamie Pennington, who was only appointed to the board by the City Council this week, abstained from the vote.
Brine moved from its original location next door at 25 State St. to the longtime former home of Fowle’s News at 17-21 State St. in spring 2021.
Since then, owners Nancy Batista Caswell and Jeff Caswell of Caswell Restaurant Group, represented by attorney Lisa Mead, have sought to change the windows so they are operable and to update the art deco storefront banner sign, which has long been in disrepair.
The plans do not include any changes to the iconic neon blade Fowle’s sign.
In June, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved a variance, allowing the restaurant to install operable storefront windows with the condition that window design details such as materials, size and shape be reviewed and approved by the Planning Board.
Prior to receiving the variance, the Caswells sought to appeal the zoning administrator and enforcement officer’s determination that the windows would even require a variance under the Downtown Overlay District ordinance.
Since receiving the variance, the zoning ordinance has been amended to allow proposed replacements for historic windows to include new modes of operation.
On Wednesday, Mead addressed concerns relating to energy efficiency that were brought up at a hearing March 2. She explained that the windows originally proposed last year met energy code, but have been negatively received due to the windows having muntins, or bars between adjacent panes of glass, and other features different from the current plate glass.
She said the current proposal replicates the plate glass appearance, but does not use muntins.
As requested by a board member at the last meeting, the Caswells consulted with Ipswich Glass, who referred them to another glass company. Neither company was able to make these types of windows without using muntins, though, Mead said.
Following some research, the applicants found NanaWall, an operable glass wall system, according to Dan Ricciarelli of Seger Architects Inc.
The new windows fold in at 90 degrees and have a vertical transparent weather seal.
The top rail of the windows will not show since it will be tucked into the framing, he said. The windows will feature single glazed glass.
At previous meetings, the applicants shared their plans for the storefront banner sign, which includes cleaning up the sign and removing the paint. The "Fowle's" lettering, which is etched into the glass, would remain.
To address the sign's deterioration, the Caswells plan to have the plastic replacement panels replaced with glass pieces that match the historic sign.
The Caswells initially proposed having "Brine" painted on the glass sign with the understanding that the paint could be removed in the future if needed, but the board requested that they create a separate sign to go over the glass.
Chair Bonnie Sontag suggested this direction at the last meeting, saying she hoped a separate sign, rather than paint directly on the glass, would further protect the panels.
One of the conditions for receiving the special permit is that the Caswells will present materials and a design for that "Brine" sign to the planning office for final approval, ensuring that any elements will not permanently affect the glass panels of the banner sign.
The other conditions imposed by the board were that the applicants not use any interior storm windows or additional weather seals and that any change to this proposal must come back before the Planning Board for review and approval.
