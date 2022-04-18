MERRIMAC — The Planning Board chair has taken issue with a pair of recent mailers backing the approval of a Town Meeting warrant article approving recreational marijuana dispensaries.
The spring Town Meeting will take place at Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School on Monday, April 25, and Article 16 asks residents if they would approve amending zoning bylaws to allow the operation of all types of nonmedical marijuana establishments in suitable locations.
The warrant article was approved by the Board of Selectmen and the Planning Board.
Sandra Venner is the chair of the Planning Board and said she voted to place the article on the warrant because she believes that now is the time for such a measure to move forward.
Venner, however, is not happy with a pair of recent postcards she received in the mail from the town’s medicinal marijuana dispensary, beWell Organic Medicine.
The postcards advise voters to vote, “Yes on warrant article 16” and state that Merrimac is “losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to neighboring communities every year.”
According to the beWell Organic Medicine postcards, the town could see nearly $250,000 in new, annual tax revenue if Article 16 receives Town Meeting approval on April 25.
Venner said the postcards could create the wrong impression, and voters at Town Meeting need to understand they are voting on zoning bylaw language and are not approving any particular business to operate a specific establishment.
Venner also pointed out that Article 16 asks residents to allow for the operation of all types of nonmedical marijuana establishments, including cultivators, product manufacturers, independent testing laboratories, retailers and other, licensed marijuana-related businesses.
“People in town should not be thinking of this in terms of any one entity,” she said. “This is not about their location, or any location, this is about potential benefits for the town.”
Selectman Ben Beaulieu said the town could, indeed, receive an estimated $250,000 in new annual revenue if beWell Organic Medicine were to begin offering recreational marijuana sales along with its medicinal products.
BeWell Organic Medicine President Lars Vaule said in an email that the potential passage of Article 16 would only be the first step in a multi-step process to allow adult-use marijuana sales that his company believes “will result in significant revenue for Merrimac to be used as the town sees fit.”
“If the town does pass this article, BeWell would apply to add adult-use sales to its existing medicinal dispensary,” he wrote.
Town meeting voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in 2017 and 2019 but Selectman Joel Breen has long been an advocate for both medicinal and recreational marijuana facilities in town.
BeWell Organic Medicine opened its medicinal dispensary on Broad Street in early 2020 and Breen said the company has been an excellent partner for Merrimac.
“We have had medical marijuana through beWell going on three years now and you wouldn’t even know they existed, other than on that side of town. They have been a good partner and I would like to continue to see them be a good partner and drive some much-needed revenue to the town,” he said.
Merrimac is funded 97% through its residential tax base according to Breen, who said the recreational marijuana tax structure is the only potential source of revenue on the horizon and allowing a recreational marijuana dispensary “is a necessary move.”
“We could end up pricing out our seniors, just like everyone else in the area by continually raising taxes and this is the only thing that can bring substantial revenue to the town, other than development and we are running out of space,” he said.
Merrimac has roads that need paving and it cannot keep putting the burden on the residential taxpayer, Breen said.
“We may have seen that ‘not in my backyard’ mentality about three or four years ago, but I think we have seen that there has been little or actually no impact on the town by having that medicinal facility here. I think it’s time and most of the town would agree,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.