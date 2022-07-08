NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings will increase its presence on State Street after the Planning Board voted 6-2 to approve the bank’s expansion plans Wednesday night.
The proposed addition at 93 State St. and 12 Prospect St. would border Otis Place and has come under fire from many neighborhood residents, some of whom formed the Respect Our Historic Neighborhood Facebook group.
Approval of the proposal Wednesday came after two years of debate.
The Institution for Savings proposed building a two-story, 16,000-square-foot addition when it presented its plans to the board in 2020. Concerned with potential massing issues, the Planning Board initially voted 5-3 against the expansion of the bank’s headquarters in March 2021.
But the Institution for Savings appealed the decision in Land Court and proposed a settlement agreement that lowers the addition’s cornice height by 18 inches.
The exterior treatment above the cornice would be replaced with copper and a proposed connector would also be lowered by 18 inches.
The settlement was approved by the City Council in April and it also requires the bank provide the addition with a recessed appearance by extending a Prospect Street facade; raising the plant beds six inches above the sidewalks; and having a noise and exhaust study conducted.
The project’s new gross floor area was reduced by roughly 3,000 square feet and it would feature stacked parking inside a first-floor garage, with new office space on the second floor.
Planning Board Chair Bonnie Sontag reminded fellow board members Wednesday that they needed to determine if the new proposal mitigates prior concerns about the project being incompatible with the size, scale and character appropriate for the Downtown Overlay District.
While the board approved the bank’s special permit Wednesday, members Elisabeth DeLisle and Rick Taintor voted against the project. Board member Richard Yeager was not present.
DeLisle said she believes the bank’s new plans are aesthetically different but did not significantly change the project from its last iteration due to its “size, scale, mass, height and the impact it will have on historic buildings in that neighborhood.”
“I don’t think the changes that were made did a lot to address the factors that the board was concerned with,” she added.
Roughly a dozen residents addressed the board during the public comment portion of its meeting Wednesday. None of them supported the project, and City Councilors Jennie Donahue and Bruce Vogel also voiced their opposition.
“I can say with certainty that the majority of the council does not favor this project and the impact it will have on the neighborhood,” Donahue said in a written statement.
Vogel pointed out that the Planning Board was dealing with the issue once again Wednesday night because of a decision handed down by the Land Court and asked the board to vote no.
“We are here, unfortunately, because we ran into a particular judge who does not particularly like the process of our city,” he said.
Prospect Street resident Pete Mackin’s property abuts the proposed project. He asked the board to reject the proposal.
“Send it back to the Land Court for a legal decision. Do the right thing, make your decision based on the (Downtown Overlay District) regulations and based on facts,” he said.
Attorney Adam Costa of Mead, Talerman & Costa, representing the Institution for Savings, said the majority of the complaints about the project have been coming from “a select group” of abutters. He added that the bank has made a concerted effort to tackle concerns about the project’s size, aesthetics and potential massing.
The hybrid meeting saw just over 20 people in attendance at the Senior Community Center, with others weighing in via Zoom.
Claire Papanastasiou is an administrator for the Respect our Historic Neighborhood Facebook group, which opposes the project.
Papanastasiou said Wednesday that she and her group intend to take a closer look at the Planning Board’s decision.
“I’d say, right now, it is a done deal because the city can’t appeal itself,” she said. “The previous mayoral administration supported the expansion and the city still wants this or there would have been a different outcome.
Papanastasiou added that she would like to see the bank succeed but asked, “At what cost?”
“This is not an issue that will be contained to the bank and the abutters,” she added. “This is a dynamic that needs to be watched and I hope we learn from it.”
