NEWBURYPORT — The Planning Board on Wednesday is expected to begin reviewing a revised Institute for Savings plan to expand its State Street location.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior Community Center, located at 331 High St.
The review takes place roughly six weeks after the City Council voted 7-4 to accept a settlement agreement between the city and the Institution for Savings following a Land Court appeal of the Planning Board’s decision in March 2021 to reject the bank’s expansion plans.
The bank’s initial plan includes a 16,000-square-foot, two-story addition. It was widely blasted by abutters who argued it would adversely effect the neighborhood and implored city councilors to decline the settlement and let the matter continue in Land Court.
“We look forward to the Planning Board revisiting their decision at the request of Land Court Judge (Howard) Speicher,” Mary Anne Clancy, IFS senior vice president of marketing & communications, said in a statement Tuesday.
Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley said in April that the bank did not do itself any favors when it submitted its original plans without consulting neighbors. He also said city officials were surprised by the sheer size of the addition. McCauley was one of seven councilors who voted to accept the settlement.
Four voted against the proposal: Byron Lane, Afroz Khan, Jennie Donahue and Bruce Vogel.
In March 2021, the Planning Board voted 5-3 against approving the bank’s applications for its main office at 93 State St. An official decision was reviewed at the board’s meeting on April 7, 2021.
On April 27, 2021, the bank filed a complaint with the Land Court, challenging the Planning Board’s denials of its special permit and site plan review applications.
“I am standing behind the residents and neighborhood," said Donahue, who represents that area. "It is my hope that the Planning Board will be able to get them (IFS) to scale down the project. I am anxiously awaiting the outcome of that meeting.”
Donahue went on to say that not everyone was against the bank’s expansion plans.
“But they are definitely all against the scale and mass,” Donahue said.
According to the settlement agreement, the bank submitted a revised plan, hammered out during the lengthy court entanglement, that includes lowering the cornice height by 18 inches around the entire addition. The cornice height reduction would continue through a proposed connector that would also replace the exterior treatment above the cornice with copper.
During mediation sessions, the bank argued that any further reduction of the addition’s height presented “numerous challenges implicating means of egress, stormwater management, site grading and emergency access. The cost and uncertainty associated with such an attempted reduction outweighs any height reduction that might be achieved, which would be imperceptible to the average person,” the settlement agreement reads.
Also as part of the settlement, the bank will provide a noise and exhaust study to verify its claims that the additions would have no meaningful impact on the neighborhood or city.
“Specifically, the Institution will measure pre- and post-development noise and exhaust using a professional qualified to complete the same and will submit the results therefore to the city. Should mitigation be requited, the Institution will work with the city defendants in good faith to effectuate the same,” the settlement reads.
The settlement covers other features of the proposal, including what kind of windows would be used, raising plant beds six inches above sidewalks, and extending a Prospect Street facade to give the addition a recessed appearance.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
