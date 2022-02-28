NEWBURYPORT — The 17th annual Newburyport Literary Festival will take place as a live, online streaming event April 29 to May 1.
For the third year in a row, the festival will partner with A Mighty Blaze, a social media initiative created by authors Jenna Blum and Caroline Leavitt to help promote other authors’ new books during the continued COVID-19 pandemic, to bring events to the public.
The festival will welcome back favorites such as novelists Elizabeth Strout and Andre Dubus III, journalist Wil Haygood, Lily King and Ann Hood. Other attending authors include poets Marilyn Hacker, Regie Gibson and Geoffrey Brock, sportswriter Christopher Clarey, young adult author C.J. Farley, writer and professor Azar Nafisi, and novelist Sameer Pandya.
The festival kicks off with a virtual opening ceremony on Friday, April 29, at 6 p.m. featuring festival honoree and young adult author Kim Johnson in conversation with author C.J. Farley. Kim’s debut novel, “This Is My America,” will soon be a television series on HBO Max.
On Saturday, April 30, events will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a virtual “Coffee with the Poets” and conclude with author Charlotte McConaghy coming to the festival live from Australia for a panel discussion focusing on climate fiction.
Sessions on both days will be approximately 45 minutes to one hour, including time for questions and answers. The festival is free but registration is required for each event.
Official bookstores of the event are Jabberwocky Bookshop and The Book Shop of Beverly Farms. Books purchased online or by phone from Jabberwocky Bookshop will be shipped free of charge to anywhere on the East Coast. For more information, visit https://www.jabberwockybookshop.com/.
Prior to and during the festival, The Book Shop of Beverly Farms will donate 10% of the proceeds from sales of featured authors’ books to BINC (Book Industry Charitable Foundation). For more information or to purchase a book, please visit https://bookshopofbeverlyfarms.com/?q=p.newburyport_lit.
For a complete list of authors and to register for events, please visit the festival website, newburyportliteraryfestival.org, friend the festival on Facebook or follow the festival on Twitter or Instagram.
The NLF is made possible through the generosity of our founding sponsors, the Newburyport Bank and the Institution for Savings. Additional support is provided by the Massachusetts Local Cultural Councils in Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Georgetown and Merrimac.
The festival, organized by the Newburyport Literary Association, annually celebrates reading and the love of books.
For more information about the festival, including authors and their work, visit http://newburyportliteraryfestival.org.
